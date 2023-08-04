‘Deepfakes’ threaten our democracy | GUEST COMMENTARY

Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious skirmish with Donald Trump and New York City police officers posted on Higgins' Twitter account, as photographed on an iPhone in Arlington, Va., Thursday, March 23, 2023. The highly detailed, sensational images, which are not real, were produced using a sophisticated and widely accessible image generator. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake/AP)

For all of America’s history with political dirty tricks, lies and deceit, it has generally been possible for motivated voters to distinguish between fact and fiction.

That may be about to change, thanks to generative artificial intelligence (A.I.) and deepfake technologies — a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes — that threaten truth and democracy as we know it.

We are on the verge of plunging into a swirl of video, pictorial and audio hoaxes that will be impossible or nearly impossible to distinguish from real images and sound. The likely result will not just be widespread fraud, but destruction of our faith in authentic pictures and recordings.

This future is near, but not inevitable. If Congress, federal regulators and other key players act now, we can avert this dystopia.

Sometime in August, it’s likely that the Federal Election Commission (FEC) will decide whether it should regulate or ban political deepfakes. This comes in response to a petition from Public Citizen spelling out the agency’s authority to do so and documenting the increasing frequency of these manipulative, deceptive ads in politics.

Every day, it seems, new and increasingly convincing deepfake audio and video clips are disseminated, including, for example, this pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC ad using an A.I.-generated voice of Donald Trump, this audio fake of President Joe Biden, the video fake of the actor Morgan Freeman and an audio fake of the actress Emma Watson reading Mein Kampf.

The quality of deepfakes is impressive and able to fool listeners and viewers. Generally, on careful examination it is still possible to identify flaws that show them to be fake. But as the technology continues to improve, it will become increasingly difficult and, perhaps, nearly impossible for an average person to distinguish deepfake videos, pictures and audio clips from authentic media. It is an open question how well digital technology experts will be able to distinguish fakes from real media.

We now face the prospect of candidates and committees using A.I. technology to create a video or audio clip that purports to show an opponent making an offensive statement, speaking gibberish, falling down supposedly drunk or accepting a bribe.

Such a blockbuster deepfake video released shortly before an election could go viral on social media and be widely disseminated, with no ability for voters to determine that it is fake, no time for a candidate to deny it and possibly no way for a candidate to show convincingly that it is fake.

Equally as dangerous, authentic media will suddenly become suspect. Candidates will dismiss offensive audio recordings, compromising pictures, or embarrassing videos as deepfakes — and no one will really know what to believe.

Deepfake technology does not advantage one candidate or party over another. Anyone will be able to use it to deceptive effect. That’s why all political players have an equal interest in preventing abuse of this technology.

But while candidates, parties and political committees should pledge not to use deepfakes, there is every reason to believe they will fear doing so puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

That’s why we need action from those outside the political battles.

First, tech companies should program their A.I. technologies such that outputs prominently and inerasably state “generated by A.I.”

Second, broadcasters and social media companies should require political advertisers to certify that ads do not contain deepfakes, and social media companies should immediately take down any political deepfakes.

Third, and most importantly, government officials must act. The FEC and state election authorities should use the full extent of their powers to outlaw deepfakes. In the case of the FEC, this authority could outlaw some but not all deepfakes. It is imperative that Congress and state legislatures act immediately to outlaw the use of deepfakes in elections.

With deepfake technology fast evolving, action could not be more urgent. Deepfake technology poses a genuine challenge to the future functioning of our democracy. If voters cannot trust the authenticity of what they see and hear online, it’s hard to know how our democracy can work.

That’s why we need to use the democratic process now to put in place protections against it.

Robert Weissman (rweissman@citizen.org) is president of Public Citizen.