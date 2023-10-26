Morgan State University president: ‘Heeding the alarms and issuing a clarion call to action’ on gun violence | GUEST COMMENTARY

Oct. 4 - Tamia Shorter of Beltsville, a freshman at Morgan State University, right, receives a hug from Felicia Edwards, who was greeting students with a sign that said “Free Hugs from a Morgan Mom.” Edwards was waiting to take her daughter, Trinity Edwards, also a first-year student, home, after a shooting the night before that injured five people, including four students. All five suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

My heart is heavy, and I am infuriated! Tragedy has once again struck at home, reminding us all that we have done precious little to adequately protect our children, young adults and wider communities from the specter of widespread gun violence.

The proliferation of gun violence is an issue we simply cannot outrun or ignore. It is clearly not a Black and/or white issue, nor is it one that is confined to our urban centers. Gun violence is the No. 1 threat to every aspect of American society. Incidents of gun violence erupt everywhere and on a daily basis. They momentarily stun us, become seared into our collective memory and soon fade from consciousness. This insane wheel of destiny must be dismantled and replaced with saner pathways to domestic tranquillity.

Most older Americans can recall the killing of 26 students and teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Dec. 12, 2012. In the aftermath of that horrific event, scores of social critics and political leaders decried it as a long overdue “wake-up call” to America regarding the critical need for sensible gun control. Sadly, this prediction was overly optimistic. The mere passage of time rarely, if ever, accounts for the substantive changes we observe throughout the course of human history. Since that tragic shooting over 10 years ago, there have been a few legislative reforms at various levels of government. But, still we have yet to address, let alone contain, the cascading problem of gun violence.

Two weeks ago, I went through what scores of other college presidents have experienced in the last few years. Here at Morgan State University in Baltimore, we, too, had a mass shooting on our campus. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but I saw firsthand the magnitude of trauma inflicted across a university campus when such a heinous act of violence occurs. University communities are designed to be safe havens and places of inquiry and discovery, institutional “launching pads” if you will, that prepare students for responsible citizenship and leadership roles in their chosen professions and communities — not places where bullets zing by with impunity and startling regularity. I hope no other university, or any other place in our nation, will ever have to endure such bone-chilling violence. It is a jarring and surreal experience. But hope and baseless optimism are not by any means legitimate strategies, and I refuse to believe that there is nothing we can do about it!

Speaking as a parent and college president, I, like so many of my colleagues, are left with some sobering thoughts and unanswered questions. Has this state of affairs already been normalized and accepted as an immutable fact of life? And is it possible that we have arrived at a societal tipping point, where escalating violence is simply deemed inevitable, with no end in sight? If that is indeed the case, then I suppose that there really is no such thing as “rock bottom.” And this would be yet another sad commentary on how far we have fallen as a nation.

I think there are preventive and de-escalating measures that we can take in order to avert catastrophe and the widening chaos that currently engulfs us, and this is a good place to begin our analytical inquiries and a national soul-searching. If not, then our psychological numbness toward violence is arguably beyond repair. I trust that most would agree that such a dismal conclusion is not tenable and should be avoided at all cost. Such cynicism and pessimism will not serve our national interests, nor will these defeatist notions keep us safe in our homes or in our public spaces. We can’t afford not to act! We must get some of the millions of guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.

Every single day now, without exaggeration, it seems like hundreds of shootings are occurring all over America with no place being spared — be it your community, church, synagogue, theater, elementary, middle or high school, college campus or at any gathering of people. Why should we accept this? Is this truly the America we want to bequeath to our children and future generations? Is our response to violence and the threat of violence to be found in the further proliferation of guns and particularly the soaring sales of weapons of mass destruction? Will our homespun militarism under any political guise overshadow and overtake our reverence for the value and sanctity of human life?

Morgan State University will not be silent during this moment of national and global crisis. Working in concert with other sectors of society, we are heeding the alarms and issuing a clarion call to action. Under our newly established Center for Urban Violence and Crime Reduction, we are planning a national symposium in early 2024 on “Guns on America’s Campuses: What Have We Learned and How Can We Keep our Campuses Safe?” This catalytic “first step” will bring together a broad range of elected officials, scholars, practitioners, mental health service providers, law enforcement professionals and activists representing diverse disciplines and faith communities. Most importantly, this confab will facilitate a cross-fertilization of unique and integrative ideas and prescriptions that will hopefully lead to the development and sharing of multipronged and scalable programmatic initiatives and meaningful and implementable reforms at the level of both policy and practice.

“I, too, Sing America” wrote the poet, Langston Hughes — But we want the tune of this particular gathering to change to that of “I, Too, Sing a Safe America for All.” Of necessity, the obtainment of this lofty goal will entail a candid and unsparing assessment of the causal and contributory forces and factors that precipitate violence in the first place.

It is time for the country to simply wake up from our paralyzing stupor and use what I call common-sense logic to thoughtfully enact sweeping gun control and safety laws in America.

David Kwabena Wilson (David.wilson@morgan.edu) is president of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.