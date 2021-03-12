Poll: Black Marylanders embrace COVID-19 vaccine; rate discrepancies persist | COMMENTARY

Black people share the painful history of Tuskegee and Henrietta Lacks, but they are not a monolith. We don’t know precisely how attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine differ among Black Marylanders along demographic and geographical lines. More than a third of Black residents either want to “wait and see” how the vaccines work or don’t want to take one at all. Given that vaccine hesitancy differs across education and income more broadly, it’s likely that some Black residents harbor higher reluctance than others. The leaders who best understand the dynamics of their local communities should continue the necessary work of promoting the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.