Maryland and the country face a looming housing and eviction crisis | COMMENTARY

COVID-19 has lit an illuminating torch on the systemic social and economic inequities faced by communities of color with respect to health care, livable wages and affordable, safe housing.
Absent immediate legislative action, those inequities stand to become far worse as the pandemic continues. Twenty-eight million individuals and families around the country are on the verge of eviction and homelessness. Thirty-two percent of households have missed their July rent or mortgage payment. This burden falls heaviest on Black and brown working communities — with half of Black and Latinx households unable to pay July’s rent compared to a quarter of white renters. While infection rates rise, the CDC reported in July that the Black and Indigenous population had an infection rate five times that of the white population and the Hispanic/Latinx population four times that rate. The cocktail of housing insecurity and high infection rates among minority communities may prove to be lethal.
Despite this, states are allowing eviction moratoria that would keep people in their homes to expire. Some are even allowing courts to move forward with eviction proceedings through virtual hearings despite the digital divide. The risk of infection is too high to conduct proceedings in court houses, it seems, but not high enough for the state to protect its residents from homelessness. Maryland is no exception.
While the Governor conducts his book tour and the General Assembly callously refuses to hold a special session, 274,000 — or 39% — of Maryland renter households are at serious risk of losing their homes amid a pandemic. Before the pandemic, landlords filed 140,000 evictions actions each year in Baltimore City even though the city has only 125,000 renter households, according to a report prepared for The Public Justice Center. Faced with that volume of cases, Baltimore’s courts enter hundreds of eviction judgments each day. Each case is deliberated on average for only seconds before a family loses their home.
To make matters worse, every year Baltimore families find themselves at the mercy of the court without legal representation. While 96% of landlords are represented, only one percent of tenants have counsel. Without an attorney, the chances you can receive a fair outcome in a wrongful eviction case are slim. Pre-COVID-19, Baltimore had an eviction rate of 5.3% — almost double the national average. And Black female-headed households faced eviction 3.9 times more often than white-male headed households. Without intervention, this disparity will widen.
The solution to this crisis is simple and cost-effective. First, extend the eviction moratorium. While the Hogan administration and governors nationwide debate whether children should continue learning from home, they fail to acknowledge the reality that many of those children will be homeless if eviction moratoria — which expired on July 25 in Maryland — are not extended. Undoubtedly, families without housing are at a much higher risk of infection and even death, a trend we’ve seen in homeless shelters across the country.
Eviction has always been a threat to public health. It avalanches toward homelessness, job loss, deteriorating health, and poor education outcomes, and increases the risk of family destruction through placement in foster care.
Second, provide rent relief. Elected officials have not dedicated the adequate resources to alleviate housing instability in a meaningful way. A soon-to-be-released report by Stout, Risius, and Ross and the National Coalition for the Civil Right to Counsel estimates that there will be 11 million eviction filings in the next four months nationwide. As of late last week, Maryland alone has a $379 million rental delinquency and 274,000 households unable to pay the rent and facing possible eviction in the next four months. Housing advocates in Maryland have requested $175 million in rental assistance from the state’s $1.3 billion in federal CARES Act funds granted to alleviate the economic pressures crushing Maryland families. The governor has allocated a meager $30 million for rental assistance, a little over $102.73 per household facing eviction.
Finally, establish a right to counsel in eviction cases. By investing $5.7 million annually in tenant representation, the government would save or avoid $35.6 million in the costs of homeless shelters, emergency room visits, homeless student transportation costs, lost school funding, and foster care costs linked to eviction, according to the report for the Public Justice Center. Access to an attorney dramatically reduces evictions and ensures that families are not put onto the streets. In the three years that New York City has had a right to counsel, evictions have dropped 29% in those ZIP codes where the right has been implemented, and 84% of represented tenants have been able to remain in their homes.
We are facing a crisis within a crisis. It is time for real solutions that tackle the root causes of social and economic injustice. COVID-19 has shown how paramount equitable housing policies are to promote public health and address racial disparities, and it is time to act. We can implement cost-effective solutions that should have happened decades ago and rebuild our economy.
Charisse Lue (LueC@publicjustice.org) is an attorney with the Public Justice Center Tisha Guthrie (zigtgut@gmail.com) represents Baltimore Renters United and Bolton House Tenants’ Association.