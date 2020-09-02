Maryland and the country face a looming housing and eviction crisis | COMMENTARY

Absent immediate legislative action, those inequities stand to become far worse as the pandemic continues. Twenty-eight million individuals and families around the country are on the verge of eviction and homelessness. Thirty-two percent of households have missed their July rent or mortgage payment. This burden falls heaviest on Black and brown working communities — with half of Black and Latinx households unable to pay July’s rent compared to a quarter of white renters. While infection rates rise, the CDC reported in July that the Black and Indigenous population had an infection rate five times that of the white population and the Hispanic/Latinx population four times that rate. The cocktail of housing insecurity and high infection rates among minority communities may prove to be lethal.