Help doctor’s fight COVID-19. Fill out an advance directive | COMMENTARY

Advance directives vary in their appearance and complexity, but in essence they help answer two key questions — who do you want to make decisions when you can’t, and if critically ill what level of life support, such as ventilators, CPR, and feeding tubes, do you desire. Beyond just clinical guidance, they reassure the care team’s souls that when we must initiate invasive and often painful interventions that we are doing what you want. Similarly, for family and friends, they are invaluable in both guiding the difficult choices that predictably arise during critical illness, and assuaging the grief which inevitably accompanies such life and death decisions. Last, and most important, they ensure you get care which is in concordance with your wishes.