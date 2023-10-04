Outgoing state schools superintendent: Md. must build on my administration’s critical progress | GUEST COMMENTARY

Mohammed Choudhury talks with a student in Shelby Lawrence’s Pre-K class at Mount Royal Elementary Middle School on the first day of school for the 2022-'23 school year for Baltimore City Schools. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

This week, I am stepping down from my position as Maryland state superintendent of schools and transitioning to a role as senior advisor to the State Board of Education. It has been my great honor to serve the children and families of this state, and to lead the Department of Education, as we’ve worked to recover from the pandemic and transform public education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Over the past two years, students have made important progress. Results on state tests show notable gains in literacy and math. Specifically, our proficiency rates in English Language Arts (ELA) are the highest in nearly a decade, and we achieved the largest single-year gain in grades 3-8 over the same period. Our literacy results are better than before the pandemic — and in math, students are showing signs of recovery from COVID learning loss.

There are so many bright spots.

I think of Prince George’s County. Of all the schools in the state that showed the greatest improvement in ELA since the pandemic, more than half were in Prince George’s County — a school system where 96% of the students are children of color and 70% live in poverty.

I also think of Snow Hill Elementary in Worcester County, a campus with many students who live in the deepest concentration of poverty as measured by the department’s Neighborhood Indicators of Poverty. Despite the tremendous needs of its students, Snow Hill has high Kindergarten Readiness Assessment scores and is strong in both ELA and math. It’s no surprise that Snow Hill is using many of the evidence-based practices we know make a difference.

My team built our work around high-leverage strategies that research has shown can truly move the needle on student outcomes. Our signature initiative, Maryland Leads, uses the state’s share of federal COVID relief aid to fund a $169 million grant program that incentivizes districts to implement these strategies. They include Grow-Your-Own programs to train future teachers; initiatives to support and retain high-quality staff; curriculum grounded in the science of how children learn to read; intensive school-day tutoring; and innovative school models and schedules. Every district in the state applied for and received grant funding through the program. It is helping to accelerate student performance and seed long-term, widespread change.

As just one example of what I mean: Maryland is a state with incomplete literacy laws, where children are often promoted — and not guaranteed consistent interventions and support — even if they can’t read on grade level, and where schools can still use literacy curricula based on debunked methods. Despite that context, today, all districts across the state are now implementing training, materials and instructional practices grounded in the science of reading with $55 million through Maryland Leads and as part of their Blueprint Implementation Plans.

In Baltimore City Public Schools, the grant funding allowed the district to further accelerate its investment in highly effective literacy practices with support for educator training and coaching that contributed to a 4.5 percentage point increase on the state test in ELA for students in grades 3-8.

Through innovative grantmaking, my team also launched Maryland Works and provided $12 million to support apprenticeships aligned to high-demand jobs, and we made a $3 million investment to help ensure that students of color and English language learners (ELL) are not overidentified as students possessing intellectual and/or emotional disabilities.

The ACLU has been an important partner in our efforts, including in helping us to secure the Fostering Diverse Schools Demonstration Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which will expand opportunities for Black, brown and ELL students, and those from low-income families. Unwilling to be beholden to a small circle of voices that don’t reflect Maryland’s diversity, I expanded the tent and engaged people from all different backgrounds. I sought advice from those who work in schools and who have not traditionally been closest to power.

My administration changed the way the Maryland State Department of Education functions, taking it from a place where people from different divisions didn’t work together and there were no standards for customer service to an effective operation that is fully focused on supporting students and school districts. Once known as a building where workers would commonly “retire and get rehired,” we cut the high turnover and strengthened the team. Since a hiring freeze was lifted in the winter of 2021, we reduced the number of vacant positions by more than 65%, from 258 to 87 today, the lowest in nearly a decade.

In addition, we broadened pay to competitive levels; placed people in leadership positions who reflect the diversity of our student population (a first for the department); promoted over 60 well-qualified professionals; and retained 90% of the staff hired. These changes allowed us to build a modern department centered around children’s needs and a robust strategic plan to support school systems of the future.

Looking ahead, Maryland must build on this critical progress by continuing to invest in programs that work and by incentivizing districts to direct their own resources to these types of research-backed initiatives. The state should also act on the Neighborhood Indicators of Poverty report that my team issued and transform the way Maryland measures and responds to student poverty. This would allow the state to more accurately reflect the reality of our students and families, and campuses with the greatest needs, like Snow Hill Elementary, to receive resources proportionate to those challenges.

There is a lot of work still to do, but we know “Maryland Leads.” Let’s show the nation what is possible when we stay on the right course for kids.

Mohammed Choudhury (mohammed.choudhury@maryland.gov; X: @moh_choudhury) is senior advisor to the Maryland State Board of Education. He served as state superintendent of schools from July 1, 2021, through Oct. 6, 2023.