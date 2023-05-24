Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

While welcoming the release of the attorney general’s report detailing decades of horrific child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Baltimore, survivors continue to deal with the pain, distress and re-traumatization associated with the release of that report. We accept these emotions and these struggles as part of the ongoing price we must pay for our efforts to uncover the years of physical and emotional abuse forced on us by the actions and inactions of the Catholic Church. And now we are forced to deal with a different type of re-traumatization: the ongoing efforts of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop William Lori, and others to perpetuate their lies and denial — to maintain the process that led to these horrific acts of abuse in the first place.

As a licensed psychologist, I have been mandated to report any incident of child abuse, sexual or otherwise, of which I am aware. I have been ethically and legally required to do so since 1975, when I first began treating patients as part of my training. Because of my ethical and moral duty to report, I have monitored any changes in child abuse reporting law in order to maintain compliance.

In a recent pastoral letter, Archbishop Lori praises Monsignor Richard Woy, who was alleged to have helped cover up child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, as a staunch advocate for child welfare. He gives this as one reason he did not remove Woy from ministry, claiming that Woy has complied with abuse reporting laws since 1993, and should be given credit for this compliance.

Just to be clear, the mandated reporting to which Lori refers pre-dates 1993. I know this because I know the law, as the archdiocese should have. However, prior to 1993, Woy and other Catholic Church officials were noncompliant with the law, as is now well-known and verified by the attorney general’s report. And they only began to comply when explicitly ordered to do so.

This kind of Byzantine distortion of the facts does not support Lori’s contention that this is a different Church from the one revealed by reports of many attorneys general throughout the country. Rather, it is one more indication that the Catholic doctrines of secrecy, distortion and denial of culpability are very much part of today’s church. We now have not only abusers, and protectors of abusers, but protectors of protectors of abusers, in a repeated cycle of guilt.

This latest pastoral letter from Lori continues a pattern. He wants himself and the Catholic Church to be given credit for actions taken only when they were forced to do so. He wants credit for supplying documents to the attorney general, when that was only done in response to subpoena. He wants to be believed when he says the church did not oppose the release of the attorney general’s report when they helped pay the legal defenses of those who did oppose the release of the full report. He wants us to believe him when he says the church cannot release the redacted names in the report when Attorney General Anthony Brown says they actually have the authority to release those names. Lori seems to think that just because he says something is so, we should believe it, despite all evidence to the contrary. The level of arrogance is astounding.

Lori’s distortions appear to have an added negative impact. By defending the indefensible, he indirectly encourages Catholic Church parishioners to follow his path of denial of culpability and find excuses for the behavior of their priests and bishops. Recent examples from reader’s letters to The Baltimore Sun include the individual who wants abuse survivors to “atone for [our] own sins” and “let God handle the rest.” So, it is now sinful to speak up because we were abused? And we should not hold our abusers and their protectors accountable?

And then there was the individual who excuses leaving abusive or collusive priests in ministry as an act of charity to give them a second chance. To say it is charitable to allow someone the opportunity to rape and abuse children is an unthinkable point of view. But this is an excuse that has been offered by multiple bishops as they moved abusive priests from one unknowing parish to another.

If Lori really wants to be “pastoral,” if he really cares about parishioners, he should write letters that correct such distortions. But since he engages in that distortion himself, such letters seem unlikely.

The actions described above are not the actions of a church dedicated to “transparency.” If the Church values transparency, officials should release all the names redacted in the attorney general’s report. If the Catholic Church wants to assist child abuse survivors, the dioceses of Wilmington and Washington, D.C., should voluntarily supply all the records related to child sexual abuse perpetrated by priests or others associated with the dioceses, and they should do everything in their power to assist the attorney general’s office in completing a comprehensive report of child sexual abuse by the Catholic Church in Maryland. And, lastly, they should not challenge the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act, a law which finally grants the abused a chance to obtain justice.

Frank Schindler (fschindler75@gmail.com is a survivor of clergy sexual abuse and a licensed psychologist.