Cannabis and the courts: Expungement is an important step forward; Maryland should keep going. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Marijuana is racist. Not the drug itself, but the word. Derived from Mexican slang for cannabis, “marihuana” was not originally an established part of the American lexicon. But that changed when Harry Anslinger, the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics in the U.S. Treasury Department, began to use the foreign sounding term in a concerted effort to stigmatize cannabis usage by connecting it to Mexicans. While his tactics specifically targeted Mexicans, his racist motivations were much broader. He is quoted as saying, “Reefer makes darkies think they’re as good as white men. The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races.”

Anslinger’s campaign was instrumental to the passage of the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937, which paved the way for the Boggs Act of 1952 and the Narcotics Control Act of 1956. These two latter laws set mandatory sentences of 2 to 10 years for convictions of first-time cannabis possession. While the War on Drugs is commonly linked to the Nixon and Reagan administrations, their tactics were simply inspired by Anslinger’s playbook of the ‘40s and ‘50s to associate people of color with drug use and crime in order to justify incarcerative policies.

Advertisement

In 2018, more than 80 years after the Marihuana Tax Act and over 40 years after Anslinger’s death, research showed that lifetime usage of cannabis for adults in the United States is lower in the Black community (45.3%) than the white community (53.6%). And yet, nationwide Black people are almost four times more likely to be arrested for simple cannabis possession than white people, despite the country’s Black population being about a quarter of the size of the white population. There are tens of millions more white cannabis users than Black users, yet many more Black people are arrested, underscoring the fact that the goal of cannabis enforcement from day one was always to remind Black people and other people of color that they are second-class citizens.

Reversing the effects of these policies is long overdue. While time spent in prison for unjust policies never can be repaid, we must ensure that the effects of incarceration for cannabis crimes do not hang over an individual for the rest of their lives. The inconvenient truth is that a criminal record will affect a person’s career prospects long after they have finished their sentence and paid their debt to society. A 2017 American Civil Liberties Union study estimated that nationwide gross domestic product suffers $80 billion in annual losses because employers refuse to hire formerly incarcerated individuals. It would behoove Maryland to ensure that we do not hold ourselves back economically by upholding barriers for our underserved citizens, all to maintain a racially charged status quo.

Advertisement

The Maryland General Assembly took important first steps with the passage of cannabis reform legislation in the 2022 session, which requires the expungement of all cases where cannabis possession was the only charge. But it didn’t go far enough. Under the new law, convictions of cannabis possession with intent to distribute can’t be expunged until three years have passed after completing the sentence, including mandatory supervision, parole and probation.

Many people commit crimes out of economic desperation. And in an era of ballooning living costs and stagnant wages, financial hardships can’t simply be put on hold until after an expungement waiting period. The lack of employment and housing opportunities, along with collateral consequences like driver’s license suspension, often can lead to continued criminal activity.

Expanded expungement access would allow more people to get their lives on track sooner, and it should be applied to more than just cannabis-related cases. Many nonviolent misdemeanor convictions remain ineligible for expungement, including victimless crimes like driving without a license. And thousands of dropped and dismissed cases sit on the books, when they could instead be automatically expunged.

Our new cannabis laws are a redress to the harms of the War on Drugs. But Maryland’s expungement statutes still have holes, which means our state still has work to do.

Kamau “Kam” Bridges (kam@jotf.org) is a senior policy advocate for Job Opportunities Task Force.