The mischaracterization the Black community’s position on crime | GUEST COMMENTARY

I, myself, was mischaracterized when our church, Doxa Ministries Church Without Walls, hosted Ms. Mosby for a town hall last September. Inside the church, Ms. Mosby’s policies were received with an understanding that we must move away from approaches that disproportionately criminalize Black people. Although many had questions about impact and the need for more services, the tenor of the meeting was respectful and supportive. Yet the next evening, as I watched coverage of my church on Fox 45, I watched selective editing make it appear as if congregants were “frustrated” and “disgusted” at Ms. Mosby. That could not be further from the truth. There was a consensus that it was not the justice system’s role to treat a public health issue. The SAO is actively vested and participating in providing solutions from public and private organizations outside of their own department that are better equipped to handle the public health crisis particularly around drug-use and homelessness.