The mischaracterization the Black community’s position on crime | GUEST COMMENTARY

As the city surpasses another tragic milestone, passing 300 homicides for the seventh year straight, much of the media and pundits try to provide answers to a perennial problem. Many would have you believe that the communities most impacted by the violence, want a return to zero-tolerance, tough-on-crime policing. But the reality is so much more nuanced than that.
Everyone agrees that our homicide rate is too high, but those who seem to rally against the problem with no real solutions and want to return to the pre-2015 days should ask themselves what price they are willing to pay. A reckoning has occurred nationwide on policing, and that cannot simply be ignored.
In Baltimore City, we must acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: To reach the relatively low homicide rates of 2014 (211) and earlier, city leadership engaged in biased, illegal policing, routinely violating the rights of city citizens, according to the Department of Justice. To get that number, the city, through multiple missteps, constructed a tinder box that was then set ablaze after the killing of Freddie Gray and the lack of police accountability for his death. After that, the Baltimore City Police Department took a more hands-off approach to not fuel a fire, but they improperly used the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) policies as an excuse to not carry out their lawful duties.
Our communities understand these realities, and, although painful, we understand the need for new strategies. The consent decree is a long and necessary path that the police department must take so officers can police in a way that respects all citizen, especially our city’s Black population. Mayor Brandon Scott, backed by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and State’s Attorney Marylin Mosby, are embarking on a new approach to gun violence — the Group Violence Reduction Strategy — that focuses on providing services to those who need it and prosecution for those who threaten our safety.
Yet it is the state’s attorney’s new approach that has garnered the most controversy. Ms. Mosby’s decision to stop prosecuting low-level offenses like drug possession has been met with outright disdain by some. There is a purposeful mischaracterization of that particular policy, which focuses on prosecuting drug sales or distribution of any kind, small or large, rather than possession. The goal is to use the justice system to curb those who fuel the drug trade, not further incarcerate those who are bound to the drug.
I, myself, was mischaracterized when our church, Doxa Ministries Church Without Walls, hosted Ms. Mosby for a town hall last September. Inside the church, Ms. Mosby’s policies were received with an understanding that we must move away from approaches that disproportionately criminalize Black people. Although many had questions about impact and the need for more services, the tenor of the meeting was respectful and supportive. Yet the next evening, as I watched coverage of my church on Fox 45, I watched selective editing make it appear as if congregants were “frustrated” and “disgusted” at Ms. Mosby. That could not be further from the truth. There was a consensus that it was not the justice system’s role to treat a public health issue. The SAO is actively vested and participating in providing solutions from public and private organizations outside of their own department that are better equipped to handle the public health crisis particularly around drug-use and homelessness.
For those in power, it plays well to characterize the Black community as angry and pining for zero-tolerance policies. It has not gone unnoticed that Johns Hopkins researchers have indicated that Ms. Mosby’s policies have had no negative impact on public safety and averted arrests that exclusively fall on the backs of Black people.
The mainstream narrative would have us believe that these issues are simple and the solution is to just fill up jail cells. Some business owners of the water-satellite communities have even threatened to withhold taxes unless arrests and prosecutions restart for minor offenses. That would mean tossing aside the consent decree and allowing police to return to the unconstitutional practices and systemic racism of zero-tolerance policing.
Our city is at a crossroads. We can embrace reform and constitutional policing, as set forth by Mayor Scott, State’s Attorney Mosby, and Commissioner Harrison, or we can pursue the tough-on-crime approach that led to mass incarceration and strained police relations with the Black community. We are all accountable for the state of our city. Change that is worthwhile is never easy, we can’t return to old tactics hoping for a new result.
La Vern A.W. Murray (lawmurray@doxaministries.org) is associate pastor at Doxa Ministries in West Baltimore.