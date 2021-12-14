‘No more excuses’ attitude to encouraging broadband adoption | GUEST COMMENTARY

Disenchantment, disillusionment and disinterest are complex challenges that are not easily solved by “free.” More than seven in 10 adults without home internet said they still aren’t interested in subscribing. Illiteracy, homelessness and social alienation from the digital world are pervasive issues in many communities. Few believe that simply getting online will offer them a better future. This is a feeling that has been mounting for years, rooted in a complex mix of, historical, economic and sociological factors.