Attend, listen, ask questions: lessons from the Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs | GUEST COMMENTARY

How long ago was 1980? Ronald Reagan had just become president. The Cold War struggle between the U.S. and the USSR would last another decade. The Baltimore Sun, still an independent newspaper, had a foreign bureau in Bonn, the capital of West Germany, which was still split from its eastern half by the Iron Curtain. And in that regard the world hasn’t changed all that much. From the economic and supply chain interdependency of nations to the saber rattling in the Strait of Taiwan between the U.S. and China, all citizens need to understand the world in which we live because the stakes are high.