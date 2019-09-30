Higher education rankings threaten equity-based system

The collegiate arms race will result in mutual destruction, beginning first with historically underrepresented students. During my tenure at a flagship public law school, I observed first-hand the precipitous decline in the concern for a student-centered education that accompanies a rise in national rankings. As resources were systematically shifted to artificially inflate rankings metrics, the level of student support proportionally fell. Those students most harmed were also the most vulnerable and in need of resources. The ranking improvement of the institution shielded a dysfunctional administration from accountability, perpetrating dissatisfaction among students, staff and faculty, all of whom lacked the influence to rival the prestige of U.S. News & World Report.