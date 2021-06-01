Proposed Baltimore-D.C. maglev bad for region’s natural resources | COMMENTARY

We continue to fight for public lands that are under constant threat as we face enormous challenges to creating a sustainable future. We can no longer mitigate the erosion of ecosystem services in highly developed areas such as the D.C. to Baltimore corridor. We need these lands not only for nature and people, but also for future generations who depend on us to make the right decisions. There is already a significant footprint from the current railroad system. Fix it, manage it, but don’t walk away and set into motion a significantly destructive, untested technology for a promise of a shorter commute for a small segment of society.