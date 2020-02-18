Convincing more Baltimoreans that there is a reason to vote, to lobby for their interests, to propose ideas for change and to hold officeholders accountable is about as daunting a task as curbing the violence that is ripping apart families and neighborhoods. But there is no dearth of people and organizations out there trying: voter registration drives, town hall meetings, messages from popular radio hosts and leafleting at dance halls, sporting events and in houses of worship. The Baltimore Ceasefire movement, which calls on us to affirm life and to convince others to lay down their weapons, is all about persuading people to become committed to remaking their communities in ways that require civic engagement.