COVID court closures further injustice in Baltimore City | GUEST COMMENTARY

For at least the third time since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, Baltimore City courts have limited functions and shut down jury trials, with the most recent closure occurring late last month, when the Court of Appeals froze proceedings through Feb. 8, 2022, amid another virus spike.
Clearly, little has been learned by the court (i.e. judges) over the course of the pandemic to ensure that the worker bees of the courts — including prosecutors, public defenders and administrative personnel — are protected as best as possible and that those individuals on trial (mainly poor Black people) are afforded their constitutional rights.
Circuit Court handles jury trials for all felonies and certain misdemeanors. Though the two buildings that handle city adult cases boast historic architectures and quirky charm, they are more monuments to deficiencies in the justice system than memorials to legal greatness. Physically, Baltimore’s justice system is a mess. The facades are in disrepair. The lockups housing people from jail are disgusting and offer no attorney-client privacy. Disabled access is lacking. Windows don’t open. Air circulation is poor. Technology is outdated and inconsistent among the courtrooms. Who knows what carcinogens linger in the walls and ceiling tiles of many of the spaces, often converted on the cheap to change their layouts.
Already, none of this healthy, but it’s made worse by the pandemic. Every day, attorneys, the public, jurors and courthouse employees must take elevators to reach upper floors of the Elijah E. Cummings courthouse. In a pandemic with an airborne virus, there’s no stairwell option. It’s unclear what has been done to improve air flow. Hearings are held in smaller crowded courtrooms as larger ones sit empty down the hall. Jurors deliberate on separate floors from their trials causing delays and confusion. Meanwhile, randomly placed plastic shields abound as if COVID were vertically or laterally challenged in flight.
Thousands of cases are still backed up in the circuit court because matters moved so slowly in the summer of 2021, when courts reopened (after having been closed the first two times). A critical problem associated with the backlog is that many defendants are still held without bail in jail before trial, now for much longer than typical. They are effectively presumed guilty instead of the other way around. So, the closures and delays have hit those individuals hardest. Judges have seemed to consider home detention as a pretrial release option more, but it has been a tough sell. It’s also been an expensive one, with the costs of home monitoring saddling some people with thousands of dollars of debt until the state legislature’s relief kicked in October. Unfortunately, as of November, the court rolled back secondary bail reviews to limit the cases heard per week and imposed an artificial threshold to argue for a defendant’s release. It’s taken some people two months to get a hearing. With omicron surging, that’s not acceptable.
The court has traditionally been unwilling to push the State Attorney’s Office to meet statutorily mandated deadlines regarding evidence production and trial preparation. So, it’s second nature to let it go during the pandemic. When the courts are closed for trials, postponements are automatic, no matter how hard defense attorneys press on behalf of their clients, pointing out that the state has not contacted its witnesses; there’s significant exculpatory information suggesting innocence; the state hasn’t turned over evidence, or worse, withheld it. These circumstances generally don’t matter. Judges consider the pandemic itself just cause for extensions, delay and further pretrial incarceration.
Zoom court calls can be demoralizing as defense attorneys remotely try to muster a meager objection while the docket flies by so their client, stuck in a solitary room at the jail on a computer, might possibly comprehend what just happened. Breakout rooms for client conferences are rarely allowed for expediency’s sake. It’s nearly impossible to effectively represent someone like this. And rules don’t matter. A person is supposed to be tried within 180 days of appearing in circuit court according to the Hicks Rule. It’s as if the only person ever to benefit from this rule was Hicks himself decades ago. The court normally finds reasons for postponements or allows the state to get around the rule, especially with COVID.
This latest closure should serve as a wake-up call to implement long overdue changes. Step up the bail review schedule. Reconsider pretrial incarceration at every opportunity. Make sure that the Constitution still governs in practice rather than just theory. Finally, ensure that folks who make the courts run are working in the absolute safest and smartest conditions. Sadly, it hasn’t happened thus far, but we can hold out hope.
Todd Oppenheim is a Supervising Attorney in the Baltimore City Public Defenders Office. The opinions expressed are his own. Twitter- @Opp4Justice.