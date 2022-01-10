COVID court closures further injustice in Baltimore City | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thousands of cases are still backed up in the circuit court because matters moved so slowly in the summer of 2021, when courts reopened (after having been closed the first two times). A critical problem associated with the backlog is that many defendants are still held without bail in jail before trial, now for much longer than typical. They are effectively presumed guilty instead of the other way around. So, the closures and delays have hit those individuals hardest. Judges have seemed to consider home detention as a pretrial release option more, but it has been a tough sell. It’s also been an expensive one, with the costs of home monitoring saddling some people with thousands of dollars of debt until the state legislature’s relief kicked in October. Unfortunately, as of November, the court rolled back secondary bail reviews to limit the cases heard per week and imposed an artificial threshold to argue for a defendant’s release. It’s taken some people two months to get a hearing. With omicron surging, that’s not acceptable.