Ms. Pugh, the most recently elected mayor and a former state senator, pleaded guilty in federal court two months ago to four criminal counts involving the sale of her Healthy Holly children’s books. Among other misdeeds, she sold the same books over and over again to the organizations and individuals who stood to gain financially as she advanced politically. What she admitted to in detail most painful for once-believing voters was conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. She awaits sentencing this month, and we the people await some new non-politician to restore what’s left of our belief in the system that owes its existence to the good, bad and very ugly of politics.