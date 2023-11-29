Fallout continues in wake of Supreme Court’s ‘Bruen’ ruling, most recently in Maryland | GUEST COMMENTARY

Domestic violence survivor and Moms Demand Action volunteer La'Shea Cretain appears alongside fellow advocates for domestic violence prevention in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 7, 2023. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday in U.S. v. Rahimi on whether the government may disarm people subject to domestic violence orders. (KENNY HOLSTON/Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

A three-judge panel of The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit nullified Maryland’s requirement that people seeking to purchase a handgun first obtain a preliminary license involving a fingerprint-based background check and a four-hour weapons safety course. Requiring such a license prior to being able to buy a handgun is banned by the Second Amendment, the court held, or, to be more accurate, it’s banned by the Supreme Court’s 2022 holding in the Bruen case. In that case, the high court ruled that the issue to be considered is not the reasonableness of the law, but whether the law had a historical analogue when the Second Amendment was adopted — a decision rooted neither in law nor common sense. The Maryland ruling is among the most recent examples of fallout from that disastrous decision.

Some say the Bruen ruling is a continuation of the Supreme Court’s pro-gun opinions that began with its 2008 holding in the Heller case, decoupling the prefatory language in the Second Amendment, “a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state” from the following clause conferring the right to bear arms. But while Bruen does continue the questionable pro-gun opinions of the court, it deserves special treatment because of the damage it does, not just to reasonable efforts to control gun violence but to the Supreme Court itself.

Bruen holds that no matter how reasonable a law regulating gun possession is (the Maryland licensing/fingerprint statute would be regarded by most people as an example of such a regulation), it passes constitutional muster only if “it is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Only then may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s ‘unqualified command.’”

This history the court refers to is not the last century’s record of reasonable gun limitations, but instead the tradition that existed in 1791 when the Second Amendment was adopted, or shortly thereafter. Before we examine how that holding applies to current and future gun regulation cases, it is worth wondering why the court calls the Second Amendment’s protection unqualified when other parts of the Bill of Rights with equally commanding language have been held to be qualified and with exceptions. For example, the First Amendment’s freedoms of speech, religion and assembly are all subject to limitations and exceptions, as are the Fourth Amendment’s requirements of probable cause and a warrant before a search or seizure can occur.

For those who enjoy when the Supreme Court looks foolish because of the jurisprudential path upon which it has embarked, expect a special gift when the justices eventually hand down their opinion in the U.S v. Rahimi case, arguments in which were heard earlier this month. After police found firearms inside Texan Zackey Rahimi’s home during the execution of a search warrant connected to a shooting spree, he was convicted under a federal law prohibiting anyone who is subject to a domestic violence restraining order from owning a gun.

But after the Bruen ruling, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit vacated Rahimi’s conviction and ruled the law unconstitutional because it did not have an equivalent when the Second Amendment was adopted. After all, in 1791 there were no protective orders or any such concept as domestic abuse, and the law frequently had no problem with husbands “disciplining” their wives by creative means.

Understandably desperate to save the law while still adhering to the historical analysis requirement of Bruen, the government offered the federal appeals court several instances of what it considered historical analogues to the law under consideration. Thereupon ensued a detailed analysis of the English Militia Act of 1662 and gun laws in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. The suggestion is that if the principles embodied in those laws were incorporated in the Second Amendment, they could control the decision here. Unfortunately for the government, the appeals court determined they do not.

But the fundamental question here is whether it makes sense to determine the legality of a gun control law based on what King Charles II and Parliament thought about domestic abuse in the 17th century or to interpret the Second Amendment in light of what we know today?

So as it now gets a turn to decide the Rahimi case, the Supreme Court will either have to find some centuries old historical analogue to gun bans for people who have committed domestic abuse, similar to the current federal statute, or declare that the guilty finding against Rahimi — alleged to have assaulted the mother of his child and fired a gun at a witness to the incident — must be reversed. In oral arguments, even some of the justices who were part of the Bruen opinion indicated they were uncomfortable with granting a man such as Rahimi a gun license and strained along with the government to come up with historical analogues.

Of course what the court should do is overturn the awful decision in Bruen that will make folly of future gun regulation cases like the current Maryland case, and instead acknowledge that while the basic principles embodied in the Second Amendment should be enforced, interpreting them over time changes as the times change.

Steven P. Grossman (sgrossman@ubalt.edu) is the Dean Julius Isaacson Professor Emeritus at the University of Baltimore School of Law.