In Brooklyn Homes questioning, two Baltimore City Council members misconstrue Safe Streets role | GUEST COMMENTARY

Following the mass shooting that took place at Brooklyn Homes on July 2, I was overcome by a flurry of emotions that started with disbelief, frustration and sadness. There was, and continues to be, a lot to process. As someone who has called Baltimore home my entire life and has devoted my career to public safety for our residents, this event broke my heart. This was the largest mass shooting in over a decade and doesn’t just impact Brooklyn Homes; it alters the very fabric of our city.

Our city lost two young people. Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi, who had their futures ahead of them. Nothing is more painful than knowing that their families, friends, and community will never get to see them reach the promise of their lives’ potential. Through the immense efforts of our local medical institutions and first responders, 28 other victims were given the chance to see another day, though their lives will forever be changed.

In the midst of this trauma, and a clear admission by the Baltimore Police Department that there was a breakdown in communications and operations by officers in the Southern District, council members Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Eric Costello used a City Council hearing on July 13 to weaponize this horrific incident and advance the Fox45 narrative of vilifying Safe Streets community violence intervention workers, while taking thousands of dollars in political donations from members of the Smith family that owns Fox45′s parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

While the public and their fellow council members were calling into question the equity of police response times to calls for service, Schleifer and Costello brushed off legitimate concerns about whether or not police would have had the same reaction if the Brooklyn Day block party took place in Federal Hill — a neighborhood that Costello represents — in favor of demanding why information on mediations conducted by Safe Streets, who had staff on the scene prior to the mass shooting, wasn’t being used in the police investigation.

In asking that question, these two white council members misconstrued the efficacy and role of community violence intervention work being done in some of the city’s Black communities.

As someone who is intimately familiar with this work, I feel the need to set the record straight. Safe Streets staff are not law enforcement personnel. They are credible messengers who depend on relationships with and in the neighborhoods they serve to mediate conflicts among high-risk community members and change cultural norms around the communal acceptability of gun violence. This work follows the internationally recognized Cure Violence model that expressly states that violence interrupters and other staff “must remain independent in order to maintain the credibility needed to work those at highest risk.”

This model has been validated through rigorous research from Daniel Webster of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions, which found that when Safe Streets is properly implemented and funded, it can significantly reduce homicides and nonfatal shootings in the most underserved neighborhoods.

Expecting Safe Streets to share sensitive public health information with the police ignores the reality that doing so would compromise the relationships that these workers depend on to conduct successful mediations and put their own safety at risk, particularly given the long-standing mistrust of the police in Black communities. Safe Streets was on the ground after the event supporting victims and helping residents deal with trauma even in the midst of dealing with their own trauma; they are members of this community, too.

The reality is that community violence intervention workers help communities be and feel safe. Blaming them for failures that BPD publicly accepted responsibility for willfully ignores the fact that Safe Streets and other community violence interruption workers are not a substitute for good, proactive law enforcement, nor are they government employees. They have been in Brooklyn Homes helping their community heal, giving out necessities to residents impacted by this event and showing up every day for their fellow neighbors. I can’t say the same of Costello and Schleifer.

Shantay Jackson (Twitter: @sajackson527) most recently served as director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement from January 2021 through June of this year.