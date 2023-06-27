Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison: ‘I have done what I came to do’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mayor Brandon Scott, right, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, center, plus other law enforcement officials held a press conference at City Hall to announce Harrison's interim successor. Earlier this month, Harrison announced he would be leaving the position before the end of his five-year contract, which expires in March of 2024. (Kevin Richardson )

Just over four years ago, I received an unexpected phone call from then-Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis inviting me to consider the role of commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, which had lost the faith of the citizens it exists to protect and serve through the actions of rogue officers who defiled their oaths by engaging in unmitigated bias and blatant corruption. Freddie Gray’s death while in the custody of police officers was still an open and painful wound. The department had endured a succession of leaders since, and I faced the prospect of becoming the fourth in as many years.

I didn’t hesitate. I said “yes.”

I knew that many would be wary of me — an outsider who had only lived in one city far from the one I might now serve and had never visited. I was well aware of the instability resulting from the rotation of leaders both at City Hall and at the Baltimore Police Department. I was aware of the scandals and police practices that landed the department into a federally mandated consent decree, much like the one in my hometown of New Orleans. I was aware of the systemic neglect of long-underserved communities and the persistent levels of violence, murder and lawlessness that had defined a narrative for Baltimore that belied its assertions of being the “Greatest City in America”; or “The City that Reads” and “Believes.” I was also aware of its vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, its legacy of grit and determination, its incomparable assets of higher education institutions and medical systems, its big heart and generous spirit.

For all these reasons, I said “yes.”

I inherited a department required by the federal consent decree to reform its policies and practices — its internal culture — in order to conform with 21st century standards of constitutional, community-based policing. I soon realized in those early days of listening to the concerns, frustrations, hopes and recommendations within communities north, south, east and west, that the solutions to the issues plaguing Baltimore were not only within reach, they were right before me. They were revealed in the pleas and appeals, the common sense remedies offered with intense passion and often heart-rending accounts of personal loss and tragic experience. They were expressed in words of welcome and encouragement, pledges of support and promises to not give up. That policing alone would not — could not — solve the underlying causes that fueled violence and criminal acts was not an excuse but an undeniable fact.

Still, I knew we could do so much better and so much more as a department. Many said to me that it felt like the last best chance.

I am extremely proud to have led the Baltimore City Police Department through this period of transformation and cultural change, doing away with the “warrior and enforcement-only” model in favor of the “guardian” model as protectors of the community. This department has undergone a 100% makeover and is, without question, a department very different from the one I took over just over four years ago.

From the first day I assumed my responsibilities, my team of dynamic leaders and I sought to build a department that would serve as a model for the nation, and more importantly, for the people of Baltimore. Over the past 4 1/2 years, as detailed in my recently-published four-year review, we’ve demonstrated a 16% violent crime reduction and 21% property crime reduction. And by the end of the 1st quarter of 2023, murder was down 21%, and shootings were down 24% compared to the same time last year.

We’ve made community policing the focus, delivering the first ever plan and training program, along with the first peer intervention program. Essential trainings that reflect 21st century constitutional policing have also been incorporated that now make the BPD a model department. In the last two years alone, we’ve hosted more than 40 agencies from around the country to teach them what we didn’t know ourselves less than five years ago.

Partnering with the Mayor’s Office and community organizations, the city implemented a Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy, for which I advocated in my first days here and included in my five-year plan. This has directly led to the reductions in violent crime that Baltimore is experiencing today. We’ve acquired new technology that took the department from being paper-based to now being fully digital — putting in officers’ hands the essential digital tools to be effective and efficient. We improved working conditions with new facilities and have targeted additional upgrades for the coming years. We have approximately 150 new vehicles on the street with more than 150 on the way.

I can’t help but be eternally grateful to our mayor, our governor, our federal delegation and our broader community partners, which include: elected, academic, community and faith leaders; U.S. District Court Chief Judge James K. Bredar; the Department of Justice and the consent decree monitors; and especially the men and women of BPD for all of the work and collaboration that helped us to achieve the success we have under my leadership. We have turned this department around and made it the world-class department that the rest of the country now knows it to be.

I have heard the concerns that violence reduction, especially as it pertains to homicides, hasn’t happened fast enough. I share those frustrations. However, we built a timeless infrastructure with processes designed to promote equity and fairness. We worked hard to end the culture of cronyism such that BPD now selects and promotes individuals based on their knowledge, skill and ability. We’ve designed a department that is responsive to the needs of residents and operates according to national best practice standards. Although we’ve created the best training programs at all levels to ensure competence and confidence, I’ll be the first to admit there’s more to do. Changing internal culture is always the hardest of all things to accomplish because it means unlearning while simultaneously reteaching and then relearning.

I have done what I came to do — to turn the department into a self-assessing, self-correcting, law enforcement agency that treats people with dignity and respect. BPD now has the ability to get better every day, having prepared, cultivated and developed individuals for leadership roles. The momentum of across-the-board crime reduction now underway makes this the ideal time to pass the torch to a new commissioner who should assume the role while the hard work of these past several years is proving its effectiveness, rather than in a time of crisis. These are among the reasons that factored into my decision to pass the torch at this time.

I promised when I was appointed that I would put the Baltimore Police Department back in the hands of Baltimore. That time has come. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity, honor and privilege to have served as your police commissioner. I remain a Baltimore resident committed to the success of this department and to the success and growth of our city.

Thank you so much for this blessing of allowing me to be a part of the greatest comeback story in America.

Michael S. Harrison (Commissioner@baltimorepolice.org; @BaltimorePolice on Twitter) is the outgoing commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, having served in that role since January 2019.