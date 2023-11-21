A generation remembers John F. Kennedy’s assassination on its 60th anniversary | GUEST COMMENTARY

“Mr. President, you can’t say Dallas doesn’t love you.”

Nellie Connolly, the first lady of Texas, turned around and spoke those words to President John F. Kennedy. He was sitting behind her in the open-top 1961 Lincoln Continental convertible, and he agreed: “No, you certainly can’t.”

These were among his last words.

Then as the car entered Dealey Plaza and passed the Texas Book Depository, three shots rang out. A bullet hit Kennedy, flung him back, then to the left, as he slumped into Jackie’s arms. The cavalcade rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

The irony of Nellie Connally’s final words and JFK’s reply lingers to this day, 60 years later.

It’s ironic too that we Baby Boomers who considered JFK our president, and who loved him and his beautiful wife and children, are now much older than he was when he died and left us bereft.

We have only images to remember him by. These final scenes seem especially poignant: Kennedy with his arm resting on the side of a dark blue convertible sedan; Kennedy waving at the crowd who was watching the presidential motorcade as it traveled the streets of Dallas; the grassy knoll; the stretcher carrying JFK into Parkland Hospital; Jackie, her pink suit stained with blood, standing beside Lyndon Johnson as he takes the oath of office; John-John saluting his deceased father.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 22: Lyndon Johnson (C) taking oath of office after President Kennedy's assassination aboard Air Force One, Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy (R), imminent First Lady Lady Bird (L), Jack Valenti, Congressmen Albert Thomas on november 22, 1963 in United States. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) (Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

When he died, JFK took our youth with him as well as the innocence of our country. We’ve never been able to retrieve it. No president after him has been loved as much by so many people. Nor have we as a people loved each other as much as we did then.

We’ve tried but never actually understood what happened on Nov. 22, 1963. Was there one assassin? Or were there several? Did the shots come from one area? Or two? The Zapruder film had sections that were damaged or missing. Why?

The assassination of John F. Kennedy is among the most significant events in U.S. history. In the last 60 years, approximately 2,000 books have been written about the tragedy. Over the years, we’ve had numerous investigations, theories and conspiracy theories. In December, the National Archives released troves of information, with thousands more trickling out throughout the year.

In July 2012 only about 28% of the population were of an age to remember JFK’s assassination. A decade later, only 16.8% of us are old enough to remember living through that Friday, partly because of the number of years and partly because of the pandemic.

I asked the members of the Memoir Seminar, a group of senior citizens that I teach for the Johns Hopkins Osher program, to write about their memories of the Kennedy assassination. They did. Twenty-four people — most in their 70s and 80s, a few in the 90s — remembered the details of Kennedy’s assassination as if it were yesterday. Several read descriptions of their day and choked up at particularly poignant moments, especially Walter Cronkite looking at the clock and announcing that Kennedy had died.

John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father's flag-draped casket as it passes on Nov. 25, 1963. Behind JFK's son is Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy is on the other side of Jackie, behind young Caroline, who was about to turn six. (Dan Farrell/New York Daily News)

A man from India remembered people wearing white — their color of mourning — and packing into the memorial service at the Anglican Cathedral. Another man who lived in British Guiana recalled hearing the song, “My Daddy Is the President” and then leaving school early on Nov. 22, 1963, when he heard of JFK’s death. A Johns Hopkins medical student remembered his pathology professor telling the class to stop looking into their microscopes, then announcing that the president had been assassinated. He allowed them to quietly leave the lab.

One woman who had just started as “a girl reporter” at The Washington Post, remembered that every teletype machine in Metro clanged out at top volume when Kennedy died. Another woman who was a student at Antioch College remembered being in Rome. She was on an independent study assignment and was awakened to the word, “Assasinato.” But she did not know who or what it meant.

Everyone seemed to see the tragedy not so much as a political event but as a pivotal moment in their own lives. Many grew up during the tranquil 1950s. It seemed unbelievable that this handsome, young, idealistic president could be assassinated. It still does. But then it happened, and we were devastated.

Most can recount everything they were doing that day; the person who told them about the tragic death; what their immediate reaction was; where they were when they learned about the assassination; what time it was; what they did the rest of that day and that following weekend. Most watched the unfolding story on television.

They can still envision President Kennedy’s flag-draped casket; the caisson drawn by six horses; and Blackjack, the riderless black horse. They see crowds lining Pennsylvania Avenue weeping and the ever-silent, eternal flame at Arlington National Cemetery where President Kennedy was buried.

Ultimately, these memories from JHU Osher members attempt to once again understand what happened to them and the country on that long ago Friday, and to find words for this unspeakable tragedy, which deeply affected them whether they were young children, adolescents, or young adults. In a sense, these memories are part of JFK’s eternal flame. They attempt to share one of the country’s darkest moments. May they bring light from that darkness.

Diane Scharper (dscharper@gmail.com) edited the Johns Hopkins University/Osher Journal special edition on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This essay is an excerpt from the Introduction.