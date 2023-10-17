AFRO publisher: Black history is American history, and it belongs in our classrooms | GUEST COMMENTARY

Precious Akinbode, a senior at Liberty High School, gives a student perspective against the proposed removal of certain books from Carroll County Public Schools libraries during a meeting last month of the Board of Education. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

As students begin another schoolyear throughout the United States, a troubling trend is taking shape. Political leaders, seemingly hostile to complete and accurate history, are determined to shape lesson plans in line with their own agendas, at the expense of the truth.

This summer we saw shocking commentary from Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, defending a proposed school curriculum that watered down the horrors of slavery. Florida’s new curriculum includes teachings such as the ludicrous idea that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Advertisement

There was nothing good about slavery.

This egregious and ahistorical statement follows previous efforts from the Florida governor to erase Black history, including the decision to outright reject the ability to teach Advanced Placement African American studies.

Advertisement

This wave of erasure may not stop in Florida, with Arkansas schools recently taking a similar step. Why should we expect the trend to stop there?

Just this summer the calamity reached my home state of Maryland, with Carroll County Public Schools reportedly inundated with requests to remove books from their library. Among these books are Toni Morrison’s Nobel Prize-winning novel, “The Bluest Eye,” a previous staple of literature curricula.

As a former educator, I call on teachers across Maryland to stand firm against this backward push in our classrooms.

The realities of American history are nothing to be afraid of. Each tragedy, triumph and truth in our nation’s story offers lessons for our students to see what shaped our society, and how we can learn from the sins of the past.

The fact of the matter is, Black history is American history. Denying the truth does a disservice to our students and weakens their educational potential.

Many of the ongoing efforts to strike Black books and Black history from record are purportedly designed to protect children from history that makes them “feel bad,” like slavery or the fight for civil rights. But it is important to think about what it means to “feel bad” in the context of our history.

As a Black woman, it made me “feel bad” when I faced discrimination in various forms throughout my life. It made me “feel bad” when I couldn’t try on clothes in a major department store. It made me “feel bad” when I learned about the enslavement of my ancestors. It made me “feel bad” to see the lifeless body of Emmett Till, when I was only 7 years old. But in spite of those feelings, I never lost sight of the value in learning of our historical truth.

Does Black history make you feel some kind of way? Well, there are a whole lot of things that should make us feel some kind of way. What matters most is not how the truth makes us feel, but what we do once we are armed with the facts.

Advertisement

There is a double standard at the core of the efforts we see in Florida, one that is sadly not new to American history education. History class has never been one of unrelenting positivity. Curricula have been written with little care for how dark moments in history will make students feel, yet leaders will jump at the opportunity to undermine Black history in the name of preventing bad feelings. Erasing Black history is neither the role of the College Board nor the DeSantises of the world.

Our state’s educators should lead the charge to reverse this double standard and set a new standard for educational integrity.

Failure to teach our nation’s honest history will push Black stories further under the rug, at a time when our stories should be preserved and celebrated. Consider milestones like the March on Washington, for which we just commemorated the 60th anniversary. What if Dr. MArtin Luther King Jr.’s most famous words failed to reach the ears of future generations? What if tomorrow’s leaders are made ignorant of our newest national holiday, Juneteenth, and the courageous struggle against slavery? I believe that the absence of that knowledge would make our communities and our country weaker.

Educators and schools across the region and the rest of the country have an opportunity to rise above the reactionary movement, set a standard and provide adequate funding for what true education looks like.

Let us teach the truth, learn from it and equip our students with the knowledge they need to navigate the world accordingly.

That would be a curriculum to feel good about.

Advertisement

Frances “Toni” Draper (tdraper@afro.com) is publisher and CEO of the AFRO American Newspapers.