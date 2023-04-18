As Black Americans, we must say ‘yes’ to therapy | GUEST COMMENTARY

Historically, many Black Americans have found it difficult to embrace what has become a valuable resource in America: mental health counseling and treatment. We have always had a great deal of distrust in health services in general in this country, dating all the way back to the enslavement of our ancestors — and for good reason. Back then, and for decades after slavery was abolished, many Black people were used as guinea pigs by unscrupulous health care professionals who had supposedly sworn to act in their patients’ best interests.

From Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without her knowledge at Johns Hopkins in1950, and the 40-year-long Tuskegee Experiment in which Black men with syphilis were studied but never treated, to the egregious acts committed by Dr. James Marion Sims — a South Carolina physician disturbingly credited as being “the father of modern gynecology” after unnecessarily operating 30 times on a Black enslaved woman named Anarcha — there’s a troubling history.

These disgraceful practices were brutal and abominable, and they aren’t just footnotes in history books. They live on in the minds of millions of African Americans today when making decisions about health care. Some casual observers might say that was a long time ago and we should just move on. And my rebuttal to those insensitive comments would be: The Holocaust was also a long time ago, but we’ve decided as a civilized society to never forget or minimize those atrocities.

So, even with a full understanding of this history, twice in my life I’ve found myself in therapy sessions sitting across from an unfamiliar white person with a degree in psychology talking about personal struggles that haunt me today. I grew up in Baltimore at a time when acts of violence were prevalent and unfortunately the norm. So, some nights when I’m asleep, I still hear the gut-wrenching sound of bullets fired from handguns on West Baltimore streets. In my dreams, I still hear screams from young victims before they tragically succumbed to their wounds. Those sounds are etched deep in my psyche, and they can never be erased.

According to the National Institutes of Health the lifetime prevalence of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is highest among Black Americans (8.7%), intermediate among Hispanic and white Americans (7% and 7.4% respectively) and lowest among Asian Americans (4%). Trauma risks vary by type of event. White people were more likely than other groups to have any trauma, to learn of a trauma to someone close and to learn of an unexpected death, but Black and Hispanic people had higher risk of child maltreatment, chiefly witnessing domestic violence. And Asian people, Black men and Hispanic women had higher risk of war-related events than white people.

Exposure to trauma is a real problem, and in Baltimore it’s prevalent regardless of whether you’re a child or an adult. But experiencing trauma as a child can have lifelong consequences. A growing body of research indicates that such Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) contribute to negative physical and behavioral health outcomes. Experiencing six or more ACEs may reduce life expectancy by 20 years. In Baltimore, 42% of adults have experienced three or more ACEs, compared to 24% statewide.

We must learn how to say “yes” to therapy. There is enormous value in normalizing being treated by a therapist. It allows you to navigate your feelings, build healthier habits and change your mindset so that your life looks more like you want. I can attest to this, and so can millions of people who have healed after seeing a therapist and gone on to live productive lives. Many of the obstacles that once stood in our way have been lifted. With the expansion of health insurance, access to mental health counseling and treatment has become more accessible to all.

Those old adages that “I can handle this on my own” or that “I don’t need help” must end. We’re human beings, and all humans are flawed and fallible. We must normalize saying things like, “I can’t wait to see my therapist on Friday” or “I need to call my therapist.” Sometimes life can be overwhelming, and when it is, it’s OK to reach out for a helping hand. So, when you feel the need to reach out to a therapist or if you’re afforded the opportunity to do so, just say “yes.”

Kevin Shird (kevin.shird@yahoo.com) is an author and activist.