How do we know Biden would be a good president? He’s already proven it.

Unlike other visitors, whose approach was helpful but remarkably relaxed, then-Senator Biden was a whirlwind of inquiry from the time he landed at the airport in Bucharest, Romania’s capital. On the 20-minute drive into the city, he quizzed me on Romanian attitudes, the status of various government leaders, and the inside story on Romania’s foreign policy toward Slobodan Milosevic, who was still the autocrat in power next door in Serbia. Because Mr. Biden had known all the major Romanian leaders since before the dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was ousted in 1989, the questions were Ph.D. level, not Romania 101.