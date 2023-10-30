BGE CEO: Planning for net zero carbon emissions in 2045 requires balance | GUEST COMMENTARY

Downed power lines and poles litter Route 140, between Route 97 and Market Street, in Westminster after powerul storms came through the area in early August. (Jerry Jackson)

The frequency and unpredictability of extreme weather are increasing; we’ve seen this throughout the country and locally. Just recently, a severe storm snapped more than 20 transmission poles in Westminster, Maryland, causing thousands of BGE customers to be without electricity for days.

Veteran lineworkers described the damage as “once-in-a-lifetime” — but the extreme weather that caused it could be the new normal.

Climate change is real. The long-term threat it poses to society is clear. And the immediate threat it poses to every utility’s ability to deliver energy to customers safely and reliably is undeniable.

It’s one of the reasons the state of Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act calls for net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

As president and CEO of BGE, I am focused on strengthening our electric and gas infrastructure so we can continue providing our customers reliable energy in the face of climate change and other system threats. I am also acutely aware of the impact these investments can have on our customers’ bills.

We’ve proposed a plan that puts us on a path to create a better energy future for our communities — BGE’s 2024-2026 Multi-Year Rate Plan — which the Maryland Public Service Commission is currently reviewing after an extensive, transparent process that was open to any and all interested parties. As we work to facilitate these climate goals, concerns about the future of energy affordability highlight the need to continue modernizing both our electric and gas systems.

Our plan details hundreds of projects and programs designed to create a more reliable, resilient and secure system that delivers a better experience for our customers — including fewer outages and faster restoration times on the electric side, and fewer leaks and more reliable service on the gas side.

With our customers’ increased reliance on electricity in their daily lives, and the accelerated electrification of every facet of society driven by Maryland’s 2045 emissions goal, these investments and upgrades are absolutely necessary.

How else will Marylanders who leave fossil fuels behind be able to charge their electric vehicles, heat their homes or use the internet?

Even as electric use increases, however, we cannot overlook the significant number of people who also rely on natural gas for their energy needs.

BGE serves more than 700,000 natural gas customers, with more than 5,000 new, unsolicited customers connected to the system in 2022. And we are responsible for ensuring they have a safe and reliable gas system — today and well into the future — making gas system investments and upgrades also absolutely necessary.

This raises an interesting challenge: How do we balance the benefits of safe and reliable, long-term energy access and consumer choice with the cost burden necessary to achieve a net zero future?

Some are advocating for a ban on natural gas in response to these goals, but in every third-party study I’ve seen on how we can achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 that considers affordability, the state’s energy mix still contains natural gas.

According to those same studies, full and immediate electrification would increase costs for our customers by $15 billion over the next 20 years — driven by the immense electric grid expansions that would be required such as building or upgrading 200 substations throughout our service area.

It just isn’t feasible, sensible or responsible to place this burden on our customers. We can achieve the same goals, by the same date, by pursuing a forward-looking hybrid approach that increases electrification while taking advantage of the resiliency and cost savings provided by our gas infrastructure.

There is serious work to do and hard decisions to make so that our communities are equipped for the challenges ahead. And we all have a role in making sure that the path we take is the most responsible way forward.

Carim Khouzami (ckhouzami@bge.com) is president and CEO of BGE.