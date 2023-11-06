BGE gas ‘investments and upgrades’ primarily benefit company, not customers | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. contractor Tanner Anderson releases a twenty-minute air test to determine whether any leaks are present in a newly-installed four-inch gas main on Nottingham Road at eastbound Edmondson Avenue Sept. 5, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company CEO Carim Khouzami promotes a misguided plan for meeting state climate goals, identifying large “investments and upgrades” in both its gas and electricity systems that he claims are “absolutely necessary.” Customers should not be fooled.

BGE’s preferred pathway means irrationally spending tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure for consuming fossil fuels that directly drive climate change. While Mr. Khouzami says he embraces electrification, BGE is investing in its gas system at twice the rate of its electric system. The utility is currently just one-third of its way through replacing its entire legacy gas system — a program that will take another 20 years to complete, finishing up right around the time when the state mandates net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the long term, customers simply do not need — and cannot afford — two systems. Gas will certainly continue to be used for some time, and some investments are needed to maintain system safety (no one is coming to take away your gas appliances). But the gas industry is headed toward the status of horse and buggy. Even BGE acknowledges that BGE’s gas pipes will have to deliver something different to be useful and that gas use could decline by 70% or 80%.

For heating your home, highly efficient electric heat pumps are now available that achieve efficiencies more than four times greater than the most efficient gas furnaces, and homeowners can save costs by swapping both their furnace and air conditioner for a heat pump that heats and cools, while reducing their monthly energy bills. Negative health impacts associated with indoor burning gas and federal and state economic incentives for electric appliances will further accelerate electrification.

Mr. Khouzami reports to BGE’s Chicago-based parent company Exelon and its investors, and it is no coincidence that the utility’s preferred path of massive capital investments in its gas and electric systems is also the most profitable for Exelon. Just check out Exelon’s latest investor presentation, which enthusiastically focuses on the substantial investments of each of Exelon’s six utility subsidiaries, and the growth-driving strategies — like BGE’s multi-year rate plan — that facilitate them.

Investments in utility infrastructure are paid back over long periods, so today’s investments often take 50 years or longer to be paid for. Like a mortgage, utility customers pay the principal plus interest at the utility’s rate of return. But unlike mortgage interest rates, the utility’s return is generally over 9% with taxes. This means most investments BGE is promoting will cost customers three to four times the initial investment — costs that are locked in for many decades.

As one part of its ongoing “modernization” program, for example, BGE is replacing and adding new gas equipment for every household on its legacy system. In recent years the average investment per household for that equipment is more than $6,000. That investment is recovered over 50 years with interest, for a total cost to customers of more than $19,000. And if that customer electrifies, that equipment has no use.

The scale of BGE’s proposed gas investments is massive, and, if allowed, will result in unprecedented rate increases for its customers who have already seen their gas delivery rates nearly double over the last decade. Our office is today releasing a report showing that under business-as-usual estimates based on BGE’s pending proposal, its gas utility customers would pay $28 billion for fossil gas infrastructure from 2024-2045. And in 2045, there would still be $43 billion in customer costs remaining to pay off just those gas system investments made through 2045 (though new investments would continue indefinitely under BGE’s pathway).

BGE’s pending proposal would cause gas rates to jump 61% in 2026 from 2023 levels and its electric rates by 31%. The average gas customer’s monthly winter heating bill jumps from $176 in 2020 to $293 in 2026. Projections show that by 2035, the average customer’s monthly winter bill will grow to $450 and by 2050, $575.

But these projections presume gas consumption at current levels and thus significantly understate the rate increases that will be necessary as customers flee the gas system to electrify. As that happens, costs will fall to remaining customers — especially less affluent customers, like tenants who are unable to electrify — further increasing rates and causing even more customers to flee, in what’s known in the industry as the “death spiral.”

These risky investments would not occur in a competitive market. They occur because utilities have captive customers and legal arguments to claim they are entitled to cost recovery — even if the billions of dollars in assets become obsolete long before they have been paid for.

BGE’s other assertions about “third party” studies showing continued use of gas and the need for “immense” electric grid investments are equally flawed. OPC’s and others’ filings at the Public Service Commission explain the flawed assumptions of BGE’s preferred studies, including its fear-mongering claims about “rolling blackouts.”

In fact, projections show that with a high electrification pathway, where inefficient appliances are replaced with efficient appliances, overall consumption could actually drop and the peak demand growth rate will be far less than in previous decades.

So let’s not be fooled. The “investments and upgrades” of BGE’s preferred plan primarily benefit Exelon and its investors at a high cost to its customers. And while any path must treat the utility fairly, it is the state’s job — not the utility’s — to determine the appropriate path forward.

David S. Lapp (davids.lapp@maryland.gov) is the Maryland People’s Counsel.