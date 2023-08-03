Baltimore’s animals are in crisis; city officials, business leaders and individuals can help | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) recently sent a dire plea to the community that it was in a state of emergency, following a deluge of animals that came into its care. The numbers have been staggering, even for Maryland’s largest shelter, as BARCS had taken in 3,737 animals in the preceding 90 days, an average of 40 animals per day. To put this in perspective, that’s 700 more animals than the Maryland SPCA accepted in 2022.

The nonprofit shelter has not experienced this level of intake since it assumed operations of the city shelter in 2005, when its founders were appalled at the systematic euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals and vowed to do better. The work has been painstaking, as our municipal shelter killed 98% of animals that passed through its doors. BARCS has transformed operations, becoming one of the most respected open-admission shelters in the country, but the current flood of animals threatens progress.

Baltimore is not alone, as intake and euthanasia have climbed across the country, and the daily population at shelters is at a six-year high. Many people are struggling financially to keep their pets; animal abandonment has soared; and lengths of stay at shelters are longer, particularly for larger dogs. Moreover, a study from the University of Florida conservatively estimates that more than 2.7 million dogs and cats were not sterilized during COVID, and many of those animals have gone on to reproduce.

The crisis is particularly acute in Baltimore because Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council have turned a blind eye to BARCS. While BARCS is a nonprofit that raises nearly 80% of its budget, it holds a contract with the city to care for thousands of stray and abandoned animals each year, as well as all animals impounded for cruelty and neglect. For this heavy lifting, the city pays BARCS $1.3 million, which is grossly inadequate. Making matters worse, the Baltimore Police Department has failed to allocate resources necessary to investigate cruelty cases — or even protect their fellow colleagues at Animal Control when these unarmed officers serve administrative warrants.

What can be done to help Baltimore’s animals? The solution is twofold. Our city leaders can crack down on animal cruelty and provide adequate funding for Baltimore’s abandoned and abused animals. And the business community and the public can support BARCS, so that healthy, adoptable animals are saved. Basic decency demands as much.

Starting at the top, Mayor Brandon Scott must allocate additional funding for BARCS and appoint a chair to his own Anti-Animal Abuse Commission, which has not held a meeting in three years. It is confounding that Mayor Scott has done nothing, particularly when commission meetings do not cost a dime and members volunteer their time and expertise.

Second, the Baltimore City Council should hold a hearing on animal abuse, which it has likewise ignored. The Council scheduled a hearing on Feb. 22, 2023, which it canceled at the eleventh hour and never rescheduled.

Third, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in responding to animal cruelty cases, which, for the most part, have gone uninvestigated and even swept under the rug. While the caseload warrants three officers, at a minimum, the police department must designate an officer to investigate these cases full-time.

Fourth, businesses and individuals can help save animals. The Orioles have literally stepped up to the plate by inviting BARCS to bring its BFF Wagon to Camden Yards, allowing the public to interact with homeless dogs and cats, which has spurred adoption. Larger businesses should do the same, so that their employees can consider adopting or fostering an animal in need. Alternatively, companies can coordinate a day of service at the shelter.

Finally, the public must do its part. More veterinarians should partner with BARCS to support their Franky Fund for abused and injured animals. Rescue organizations that accept animals from shelters in other states should temporarily suspend these transports and pull animals from BARCS. Families and individuals can help, as summer is often the most opportune time to adopt, foster and volunteer.

BARCS has saved thousands of animals and has also saved the city millions in tax dollars since assuming operation of the city shelter. Animal Control has likewise made enormous strides but cannot respond to the onslaught of cruelty cases without the police. The public cares deeply about animal welfare, and it’s time our city leaders gave a damn as well. Baltimore’s animals are in crisis, and we must all do our part to help them.

Caroline A. Griffin (cag@carolineagriffin.com) is the former chair of the Baltimore Anti-Animal Abuse Advisory Commission and is a co-founder of Show Your Soft Side.