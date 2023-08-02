Watching Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie with my 12-year-old son | GUEST COMMENTARY

We took up the entire row “J” of the Senator Theatre in Baltimore, my 21-year-old daughter, her best friend, my friend, her 18-year-old daughter and my mother, all in our pink and glitter. My 12-year-old son, dressed in coral shorts and a salmon colored button down hawaiin shirt wanted to sit in his own row, a row behind us with his bag of popcorn.

I continued turning my head throughout the movie to see him, his reaction. He told me Venice Beach was also in Grand Theft Auto.

My son and I first were introduced to Greta Gerwig during a Baltimore snowstorm in 2016, when he was 6, where we watched “Frances Ha” on repeat, and sang David Bowie’s “Modern Love” until the snow melted, trying to do the running splits in mid air. Sometime during this snowstorm, saying the name “Greta Gerwig” turned into a huge tickle fight. It’s a name that even now when we hear it, we feel it. And her name became part of that moment in time for us when we were all snowed in, reading Jhumpa Lahiri, walking to the Indian buffet around the corner, and watching Greta Gerwig run through the streets of New York, practicing her dance.

My children and I have seen many of her movies, including “20th Century Women,” “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” My son went with us to all the opening shows. He and I were her biggest fans.

As much as I loved the speech America Ferrara made about how impossible it is to be a woman, and as much as I loved Rhea Pelman’s part playing the creator of the Barbie doll, and the flat feet and thoughts of death and cellulite, I felt there was a part that went terribly wrong.

I am an advocate for giving a voice to the voiceless in society, the marginalized, the oppressed, and making the playing field fair and open to women. However, the movie seemed to take it to another place of demeaning men. I don’t understand why we have to lower anyone’s dignity to get to another place. I wasn’t sure why Barbie Land went back to Barbie Land with all Barbies in power positions of leadership, isn’t this reverse sexism? Isn’t this correcting one great injustice with another? This was disappointing to see — another excluded because of their sex.

I wonder what it would look like to have a world where we can see one’s gifts as their individual person, not as defined as part of their sex or race.

I had to ask myself if I would have had this reaction to this movie, if my 12-year-old son was not sitting in the row behind me, isolating himself from all the pink. I think I would have, because I am a mother of a 12-year-old boy.

And even though the entire drive home, my son tried to name a job that only a woman can have, a job that excludes men, and he could not think of one, I still do not know how demeaning any sex or race makes it more of a humane world.

— Karla Pahel, Catonsville