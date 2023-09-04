A resurgence of organized labor in America | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE - Actor Joely Fisher, from left, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello/AP)

We’ve been here for years — labor unions, that is. In fact, the National Labor Union was founded here in Baltimore in August 1886. While we’re far removed from the times and experiences of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, unions are as relevant today as ever. In fact, we’re witnessing a resurgence of the organized labor movement.

In the Baltimore Metropolitan area, we’ve seen newly organized workplaces at cultural centers including the Walters Art Museum and the Enoch Pratt Free Library win union recognition with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Apple workers at the Apple store in Towson Town Center won recognition with the International Association of Machinists (IAM), going toe to toe at the bargaining table with one of the world’s largest corporations. And recently cannabis dispensary workers at Zen Leaf organized with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW). Partners at Starbucks are changing the game, as well, and organizing stores all across our metro area under the banner of Starbucks Workers United. The future is one where working people are demanding a sturdy seat at a bountiful table where everyone can prosper.

Advertisement

Organized labor is reaching into spaces once thought to be unreachable. Video game quality assurance testers at ZeniMax studios, a division of Microsoft headquartered in Hunt Valley, recently organized under ZeniMax Workers United/Communications Workers of America (CWA). Visual effect workers at Marvel Studios are organizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). There’s an entertainment UNION-verse being created at this very moment.

Decisions by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) like one last month involving a building materials company, in which the board found that workers can unionize without formal elections, create a fairer path when a majority of workers seek union recognition. This is a major decision from the NLRB as we find employers using every tactic to delay and decertify workers’ unions seeking to develop a first collective bargaining agreement.

Advertisement

When global corporations spend millions of dollars to bust up efforts to organize, it signals that CEOs recognize the power of workers coming together to form or join unions. This is why it’s important for Congress to pass the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. This act would make it easier for workers to come together to form and join unions, and it would strengthen the National Labor Relations Board’s ability to enforce penalties for employers that participate in union busting.

Union members today also are exercising one of the fundamental rights all working people should have: the right to withhold our labor.

Writers and actors of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike demanding respect and dignity at work through living wages, better benefits and protection against the rise of artificial intelligence.

The Teamsters implemented practice pickets to send a clear message to UPS that employees should be paid what their work is worth. Even the threat of a strike caused UPS to come back to the bargaining table to meet the needs of the working people that help the company generate billions of dollars in profits.

The more than 100 local unions, collectively composed of 80,000 union members that make up the Metropolitan Baltimore Council of AFL-CIO Unions, will continue to stand in solidarity with working families. We’ll continue to educate, organize and mobilize as we grow our labor movement, making Baltimore a “Union Town” once again.

In the words of the great poet LL Cool J: “Don’t call it a comeback/I been here for years.”

Courtney Jenkins (cjenkins@mbaflcio.org) is president of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council of AFL-CIO Unions.