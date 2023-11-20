Equitable, efficient and reliable — a wish list for regional transit in the Baltimore area | GUEST COMMENTARY

The future of public transit for the Baltimore region is at a critical juncture. Those of us who have been advocating for a reliable, efficient and equitable system were heartened by the announcement in June 2023 by Gov. Wes Moore that he is committed to restarting planning and construction of the Red Line east-west transit service that was abandoned eight years ago by the previous administration. The region has missed many opportunities to invest in a robust public transportation system in the past and cannot afford to do so again.

The next steps are in the hands of the traveling public and the Maryland Transit Administration. Even before the 2023 relaunch of the Red Line project, MTA had engaged in another exploration of ways to satisfy demand for crosstown transit service. The 2022 East-West Transit Corridor Feasibility Study offered the community seven alternatives for connecting either the Social Security complex or Ellicott City on the west to Bayview and other possible terminal points on the east side. Four of those alternatives went through East Baltimore, not Canton. The study, providing permutations of both mode and route alignment, confirmed that there is travel demand worthy of new investment in transit, but it did not suggest a preferred alternative.

MTA’s recent series of public meetings to inform the public of various alternatives to Red Line alignments and modes have since focused either on various bus rapid transit (BRT) or light rail routes. A high-speed system, as embodied in the Baltimore Metro “heavy rail,” is seemingly not being considered.

We have a number of concerns.

As MTA looks at the various alignments on Baltimore’s east side, its focus once again appears to be Southeast Baltimore for a route along either the Boston Street corridor or Eastern Avenue, citing the employment growth that has occurred in Canton in recent years. But, much of that growth is retail, and most of the employees and retail patrons already access the area by auto, facilitated by the availability of free parking.

MTA should be giving much more scrutiny to a northern route through East Baltimore (between Baltimore Street and North Avenue), as it did less than a year ago in its East-West Transit Corridor Feasibility Study. The traditionally underserved, lower-income residents along that more densely populated corridor could benefit from enhanced transit service. In the interest of transit demand and equity, this would serve the large number of people in East Baltimore who do not own an automobile.

That east side northern route could also incorporate elements of past significant transit investments. This could entail an extension of our existing high-speed Metro system, now terminating at Johns Hopkins Hospital, eastward along the right of way for Amtrak and MARC service. Incorporating these elements would eliminate the necessity of costly and disruptive tunneling through the heart of downtown.

MTA should also give careful consideration to the work of community activists, including the HUB West Baltimore group, which has supported redevelopment surrounding the new planned West Baltimore MARC station. Their alternative plan, which they named the Smart Line (baltimoresmartline.org), also calls for making strategic use of past investments in heavy rail, as well as ideas about funding these investments in well-considered increments.

We recognize that important trade-offs are required in the decisions made to design and build a transit system able to serve the many needs of the Baltimore region’s residents, employers, students and visitors. However, short-term expediency should not override the need to make the critical choices necessary to have a truly regional transit system — which can attract more riders from their cars, serve the mobility needs of all segments of the population, and contribute to a prosperous local economy.

Joe Nathanson (urbaninfo@comcast.net) is the retired principal of Urban Information Associates Inc., an economic and community development consulting firm. Art Cohen is a public transportation advocate and convenor of b’more mobile. Jim Leanos is a retired office and industrial realtor who worked in the Baltimore and Philadelphia regions and is a public transportation advocate.