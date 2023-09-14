A ‘slave jail’ in the Inner Harbor: Baltimore’s shameful past | GUEST COMMENTARY

In 1910, a photographer posed two men at the barred window of the former "slave jail" built in 1838 by slave trader Hope Hull Slatter on West Pratt Street, near Howard Street. (Courtesy of the Maryland Center for History and Culture) (Baltimore Sun)

It was about 25 years ago that I was shocked to learn that slave traders in the 1800s — including one of the era’s biggest — had run a thriving human trafficking business around Baltimore’s lovely Inner Harbor, where we liked to take our kids on weekends to buy fudge and listen to music. I wrote about it back then as a reporter for The Sun and have always wanted to return to the subject.

Now seems an appropriate time. Most Americans still do not understand the scale and nature of the domestic slave trade, despite a number of excellent scholarly books on the subject and occasional journalistic forays, including the evocative photo essay by Amy Davis in The Sun last year. We’re also heading into an election year, and some politicians across the country are seeking to prevent teachers from presenting an honest and unvarnished account of America’s dark history on race. And finally: I have my own book coming out about the slave trade and the underground railroad in the region on Sept. 19th.

Advertisement

After Congress banned the import of captive workers from Africa in 1808, a purely American traffic in human beings arose. Cotton and sugar planters in the Deep South were desperate for labor. Meanwhile, growers in the upper south, especially in the mid-Atlantic, were shifting from labor-intensive tobacco, which had worn out the soil, to grain and other crops that required far fewer hands.

As a result, an estimated 1 million enslaved people were forcibly transported hundreds of miles south between 1808 and the Civil War. That astonishing total is actually twice the number of Africans initially kidnapped and brought to the United States before 1808. Some individuals were moved by their original enslavers, but most were uprooted by slave traders like Hope H. Slatter of Baltimore, one of the biggest domestic slave traders of his time.

Advertisement

If the forced journey south was less lethal than the middle passage from Africa, it was equally heartless, routinely tearing the enslaved people away from spouses, children and parents. For decades after the Civil War, Black families placed ads in newspapers to search for relatives lost to the slave trade.

And Baltimore was one of the major ports in the trade, with Slatter the biggest of half a dozen major operators in the city from 1838 to 1848. I have spent the last three years hunting in old newspapers and archives for traces of Slatter, trying to understand what drove this Georgia native to become what his abolitionist enemies derided as a “flesh-monger.”

The answer really is simple, and it was captured in the ads Slatter ran almost daily in The Sun under the header, “Cash for Negroes.” He and his agents, who made the rounds of farms and plantations around Maryland, would make a bargain, shackle the unwanted workers and cart them to Slatter’s private brick jail on Pratt Street, just west of the Inner Harbor, where a brew pub and a glass high-rise stand today. When he had accumulated a shipload, Slatter would dispatch his captives to New Orleans, where his brother ran the “showroom” that served as his southern hub. There they would sell people for a handsome profit into the factory farms producing cotton and sugar.

Hope H. Slatter of Baltimore, one of the biggest domestic slave traders of his time, ran regular ads in The Baltimore Sun looking for people to purchase, like this one that appeared on Aug. 14, 1838. (Screen grab from Newspapers.com)

Attractive young women were a particularly lucrative sideline, advertised and sold as sex slaves under the euphemism “fancy girls.” In one particularly horrifying case, 14-year-old Mary Ellen Brooks was sold to Slatter by her Baltimore enslaver. She was put aboard the ship Zee for a frigid voyage in February 1847 and sold to a New Orleans man for $600. After her rapid death from tuberculosis, the purchaser sued Slatter, claiming he had hidden her illness. In the subsequent court case, it emerged that the teenager had been raped repeatedly, contributing to her death.

Slatter did his best to cover up such horrors. Always questing for respectability and acceptance among Baltimore’s well-to-do, he sometimes offered visiting abolitionists tours of his slave jail — “not surpassed by any establishment of the kind in the United States,” Slatter boasted in a Sun ad — and tried to persuade them that his business was a regrettable necessity. He bought a church pew in an elegant Methodist church on Charles Street. He claimed he never separated families, which records and eyewitness accounts show was a brazen lie.

But Slatter found he was still looked down upon, even by the slaveholders who did business with him. He finally decamped for Mobile, Alabama, where he used his slave-trade fortune to buy up much of the downtown real estate and found the respect he had craved. When Slatter died of yellow fever in 1853, the Mobile correspondent of the New Orleans Picayune wrote, “In him, Mobile loses a man she can ill spare — a resident capitalist, and a liberal one, too.”

The article tactfully said nothing about the gruesome source of his wealth.

Scott Shane (www.scottshane.org) was a reporter for The Sun from 1983 to 2004 and for The New York Times from 2004 to 2019. He will be speaking about his new book, “Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland,” (Celadon Books) at the central branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Sept. 19, at the Carroll County Public Library on Sept. 20 and at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture on Sept. 23.