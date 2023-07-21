Baltimore region’s new transportation blueprint: more of the same car-focused bad ideas | GUEST COMMENTARY

Our elected officials talk a good game about the need to strengthen our transportation system by expanding transit to better serve the region. But words are empty without action.

As representatives of groups working to make our transportation system more equitable, increase public transit options and respond to the climate crisis, we are deeply concerned that our regional leaders may soon greenlight a plan that will not do nearly enough to help us meet those goals.

Advertisement

At issue is a long-range, regional transportation spending blueprint known as Resilience 2050. In most regards, the plan represents the same business-as-usual, automobile-centric approach Maryland has largely been taking for the last 70 years. The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board, made up of elected and appointed officials from across the region, will soon consider the plan, and we urge them to delay action and reprioritize spending on transit, biking and walking.

Resilience 2050 is a $70 billion plan that will guide transportation spending from 2028 through 2050. Of that $70 billion, the vast majority — about 83% — goes toward operating and maintaining the existing transportation system we have today. Such spending is generally necessary to preserve our infrastructure, including roads, railways and transit systems.

Advertisement

The remainder — about $12 billion — is for system expansion, everything from additional road lanes to new transit lines. A closer look shows Resilience 2050 is not as transformative as some are claiming. Most importantly, the plan calls for almost $7 billion, the majority of system expansion spending, to go toward expanding roads and highways. Adding lanes is not a new or smarter approach; it’s been tried for decades and inevitably leads to more time spent in traffic and more pollution.

Resilience 2050 does include new transit projects totaling close to $5 billion. That includes plans for resurrecting the Red Line as a new east-west transit line in the Baltimore region, a North-South transit corridor, and Bus Rapid Transit on U.S. 29 through Howard and Montgomery Counties.

These are key pieces for our future. But any progress on transit expansion would be swamped by the additional miles of new road lanes. Remember that the region hasn’t added any real transit capacity since the light rail in the mid-’90s so there’s a lot of catching up to do. The region’s transit system is so far behind at this point that we need to be spending disproportionately more on transit capacity than road capacity to make up for lost ground. Transit has been stuck in place for almost 30 years while the region’s road network has grown denser and more pervasive.

Most of us have to drive to work, to school, to doctor’s appointments, so it’s tempting to cheer on the road spending spree. It’s supposed to make it easier and faster to drive, but evidence demonstrates it doesn’t.

Resilience 2050 itself includes a model simulating what could happen if we build all the projects in the plan. The results are not inspiring or transformative. According to the model, in 2050 Baltimore area residents would be driving more each day. According to the model, in 2050 Baltimore area residents would spend twice as much time stuck in traffic as they do today. And, according to the model, in 2050 transit will continue to languish as a transportation choice because people will make the exact same share of trips by transit as they do today.

History has proven that trying to build our way out of congestion with more lane miles is a failed strategy. According to a Central Maryland Transportation Alliance analysis of data from the Texas Transportation Institute, the Baltimore region increased highway lane miles by 76% from 1982 and 2011. During that time, the region’s population grew from 1.7 million to 2.5 million — a 48% increase. Even though road expansion far outpaced population growth, traffic congestion got worse. One key measure, known as congested lane miles, increased from 31% to 58%, and the annual hours of delay per auto commuter more than quadrupled from nine hours a year to 41 hours a year.

It’s time to plan for a transportation system that works for everyone and every community in our region — urban, suburban or rural. We need a system that gives us choices, grows the economy, is safe for everyone (including cyclists, pedestrians and people with disabilities), and helps us reduce carbon emissions.

It is essential that our region develop a public transit system that isn’t an embarrassment to the Baltimore region. To build that we need our elected leaders at all levels of government to provide fully funded, accessible, and reliable public transit. We urge our local leaders to walk the walk, revisit Resilience 2050 and recommit to a transportation plan that works for all.

Advertisement

Samuel Jordan (samuel.jordan@moretransitequity.com) is president of the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition. Eric Norton (enorton@cmtalliance.org) is director of policy and programs with the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance. Michael Scepaniak (hello@strongtownsbaltimore.com) is a co-president of Strong Towns Baltimore.