Ingenuity Project director: Reports on math proficiency at Baltimore’s top high schools just don’t add up | GUEST COMMENTARY

Recent reporting from Fox45 on math proficiency at Baltimore City’s top high schools is not only misleading to the public, but also a gut punch to the administrators and teachers who work tirelessly every day to ensure their students are prepared for what lies ahead after graduation.

The sensationalized headline read: “At Baltimore’s five best high schools, 11% of students tested proficient on state math exam.” That would be horrifying — if it were true.

To back up its claim, the report cited the datapoint that a combined 809 students at Baltimore’s five selective high schools — City College, Poly, Western, Baltimore School for the Arts, and Bard Early College High School — took the state math test last spring, and 92 students tested proficient, which is 11%. However, the report chiefly fails to consider that these 809 tested students only represent 16% of enrolled students across the five schools and that many other students in the city — generally those with the strongest math skills — take that test in middle school.

Approximately 900 Baltimore City students in 2022 and 900 in 2023 took a high school math course (algebra or geometry) in middle school, with many of these 1,800 students now sitting in Baltimore’s top high schools. Their results should be reflected in the public understanding of math proficiency, and their advanced proficiency should be celebrated — not ignored.

Indeed, because top math students typically take the Algebra I exam before high school, data from the same year Fox45 cites show that pass rates at several Baltimore City elementary/middle schools are much higher than those at any high school in the region and high-performing district in the state, including Francis Scott Key, Hamilton, Hampstead Hill Academy, KIPP Harmony Academy, Roland Park, Thomas Johnson and Tunbridge Public Charter School — with the latter two topping 71% proficiency. This is not just a phenomenon in Baltimore City; 21 of Baltimore County’s high schools had proficiency rates of 5% or less, while many county middle schools did much better than the state average.

And the state average is another important piece of context. Unlike previous assessments, the new MCAP scores are broken down into four levels, with levels three and four qualifying as proficient. (Previous tests had five levels, with levels three, four and five qualifying as proficient.) On this most recent assessment, just 1% of all Maryland students — both those taking the test in high school or earlier — scored a level four, with 16% earning a level three. Another 15.8% scored a level two, making them “on the cusp of proficiency,” often missing the cut off by just one incorrect problem. At the top five high schools in Baltimore City, 63.5% of the 809 students who took the MCAP algebra one test scored a level two.

We need a more meaningful way to look at college and career readiness in high schools than a single administration of one test taken by a portion of students. Algebra proficiency and a foundation in calculus are necessary for a promising pathway to a STEM career, and math proficiency develops over a wide range of ages for myriad reasons, with the pandemic widening that range even more. It would make sense to track math proficiency for cohorts of students from middle school through high school. Currently, cohort reporting stops at eighth grade, but modern data systems have the capability to track students until graduation, ultimately providing greater insight into who is college-ready and able to begin preparing for the growing engineering, cybersecurity, and biotech jobs of our state’s future. This is a practical change MSDE could implement in the Maryland Report Card to improve public understanding.

The top Baltimore City high schools continue to expand access to rigorous courses and outperform the nation on many college-level exams. Since 2016, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, for example, has more than doubled the number of AP exams taken (648 to 1,437) and doubled the number of students taking AP exams, providing greater access to rigorous coursework to more students. And in 2023, Poly almost doubled the number of passing scores compared to 2016. Quality teaching of rigorous curriculum, a commitment to equity and excellence, and the work ethic of all the students is evident in this college-readiness data.

There is unquestionably work to be done in terms of ensuring every student in Baltimore City is proficient in math and ready for whatever comes next after high school, but we cannot expect to solve the problem if we don’t accurately identify it. And accurately and comprehensively reporting on the issue matters as well.

Lisette Morris (lmorris@ingenuityproject.org) is the executive director of the Ingenuity Project, an advanced STEM program for nearly 900 middle and high school students in Baltimore City. She has also served as a teacher and director of knowledge management in Baltimore City Public Schools’ office of achievement and accountability, as well as the assessment and reporting industry.