Baltimore should ‘Capone’ its killers

Since more than a third of homicide suspects are probationers and parolees or out on bail on pending charges, they should be monitored and, whenever possible, have their status revoked for violations. Likely killers who are caught as “felons in possession of a firearm” should face the maximum sentence – 15 years – allowed by Maryland law. That’s not happening now. The Sun reported in 2016 that Ms. Mosby’s prosecutors dropped a quarter of the gun cases they brought before trial, and the sentences judges hand down for those who were convicted averaged just 16 months, with much of that time suspended.