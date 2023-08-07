Want to solve Baltimore’s problems? Include residents in decision making. They’re savvy negotiators. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore City residents know its challenges best - and how to fight for what it needs. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

When hired to teach negotiation at the University of Baltimore, I felt prepared. I had spent a decade negotiating in 12 countries and with big companies like the NFL, Bloomberg and Google. I’d studied negotiation at Harvard and had a Ph.D. in Conflict Resolution. Turns out, I was far from ready.

The first year:

One student asked how, as a 6-foot, 4-inch tall, 220-pound Black man, not to intimidate white people during a negotiation;

A second wanted to get her kids back from the court; and

A third wanted to know how to divorce her husband without losing the financial support from her parents. In her culture, she said parents can cut off daughters who leave their spouses.

Others struggled with homelessness or crippling school loans.

I had no experience with any of these situations, and neither do most other negotiation experts. In their books, you never read about navigating the family court system, negotiating boundaries with formerly abusive loved ones or avoiding altercations with the police. Neither do you learn about hierarchical institutions, like government agencies or the police department and how they operate. Often, in these settings, you can’t just ask for a raise.

Since the experts and I offered little, the students started coaching each other. Ultimately, 100 individuals negotiating successfully from the margins, contributed to what became the book “Transformative Negotiation: Strategies for Everyday Change and Equitable Futures” (University of California Press, Aug ust 2023).

We expanded the field by addressing under-discussed issues like family wills, condom usage negotiations, racial bias, and how to negotiate with a person with substance use disorder or if there’s a gun in the room.

Through their examples the students showed wisdom, grit and savvy. As one student, Rosalind, said, “Those from challenging environments have the potential to be world leaders because we’re flexible, civil, yet have the ability to be dog-get-down-and-dirty with the best of them.” She’s a living example. A mother at age 14, she successfully graduated from college with an accounting degree. She first used that degree to help a drug lord with his finances, for which she spent time in prison. Today, she is working on her master’s degree and helping people build their lives after incarceration. When her clients resist making positive changes, she doesn’t flinch, “If they ain’t spitting fire, then I ain’t afraid of them.” She knows when people are lying, hiding or trying to manipulate her, something one cannot easily learn from a book.

Moral philosopher John Rawls, also from Baltimore, helps us speak to a larger ethics gap in how we think about problem-solving, conflict resolution and negotiation. Right now, we teach people to search for a win-win solution. That means to find a solution that works for both parties. While much better than a win-lose situation, in which one party takes all, this approach has major limitations.

For example, in 2021, Baltimore City and a development company reached a win-win agreement to rebuild the Poppleton community. They did not, however consider the effect of their negotiated deal on the owners of the 160 homes they would take by imminent domain. Understandably the tight community fought back.

This is why John Rawls, who died in 2002, pushed decision makers beyond “win-win” outcomes. Rawls urged us to consider how our outcome supports everyone affected by it. He said: Imagine that tomorrow you wake up as the person worst affected by the deal. How great is your solution now? Had the city and development company done this, Mayor Brandon Scott wouldn’t have had to jump in upon taking office to clean up the mess and help the people of Poppleton.

The city’s problems make it too easy for outsiders to write off many of Baltimore’s inhabitants as troubled or ill-fated. When, in fact, many of them know more about negotiating and problem-solving from a tight place than many “experts” and those navigating far easier towns.

Often my University of Baltimore students and locals I interviewed — members of Safe Streets, people recovering from addiction, police, formerly incarcerated individuals, a make-up artist, a D.J., and those who worked through the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra — turned out to be the wisest negotiators in the room. Their wisdom will be a lifeline especially now as the Supreme Court withdraws affirmative action from academic institutions. I’d like to see more of them teach and write about what they know. For many, their suffering and struggles have given birth to huge gifts.

Sarah Federman (sfederman@sandiego.edu) is the author of “Transformative Negotiation” and an associate professor at the Kroc School of Peace Studies at the University of San Diego.