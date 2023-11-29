Touring Baltimore’s big trees in an ‘oasis of beauty’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Cylburn has a whirlwhind history that moves from a wealthy miner's home to a home for neglected children, then from park to educational center. Today, it offers a relaxing escape among the trees and gardens. (Justin Kase / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

With apologies to Sir Mix-a-Lot, I like big trees and I cannot lie. Thanks to Cylburn Arboretum, a couple dozen lucky people got a mid-November guided tour of nine big trees and held a brief requiem at a stump for a former Baltimore City “champion” tree. Guides Amanda Cunningham and Zoe Gensheimer are tree gurus. Gensheimer is the Advocacy and Community Engagement Director at Baltimore Tree Trust, which Cunningham founded.

The Maryland Big Tree program was started in Maryland in 1925 by our first Maryland State Forester, Fred W. Besley. It went national in 1940 led by a D.C. based organization known as American Forests. Maryland now has its own database of champion trees in all 23 counties and Baltimore City. The biggest are state champs. This data is accessible to the public at mdbigtreestrees.org. City champs can be found at treebaltimore.org.

Champion trees are determined by the following formula: circumference in inches + height in feet + one quarter of the average crown spread (H+C+¼ACS). The circumference is measured at chest height or approximately 4′6″. These measurements, plugged into the equation result in a point score. Contenders are measured every 10 years, and the competition can get cutthroat. Unlike some other states, as of now, Maryland does not protect its champion trees, so they are subject to the whims of property owners.

On the recent tour’s brisk but sunny day, attendees were treated to sensory infusions from the sight, feel and scent of these majestic specimens, while listening to wind rustle any remaining leaves.

A 91-point paperbark maple was the first city champion tree on our trek. It is easily identified by its exfoliating and intense cinnamon colored bark. It is native to Central China.

A red buckeye was next. It is native to the Southeastern U.S. but not Maryland. Bees and butterflies adore it, and its dark red tubular flowers are striking in the spring.

A short walk led us to the city champion Chinese fringetree. It, too, is a native of China and smells delicious in the spring. It looks like fluffy snow in bloom.

A hardy rubber tree, also a native of China, was nearby. Widely used for medicinal purposes in its homeland, the latex it produces is difficult to obtain in sufficient quantity, so it is not commercially viable in the U.S. Its thick leaves are a glossy green. It is the only living species in its family.

The city champion native pond cypress was steps away. It is a deciduous conifer, meaning it loses its fiery orange leaves every fall. Similar to a bald cypress, but its leaves are corkscrew-like and twisted, while bald cypress leaves are straight.

A spectacular nonnative city champion dawn redwood was in the same grove. It is the shortest of the redwoods but can grow to 165 feet tall with a 7-foot diameter. The fossil record shows it existed 5 million years ago. Thought to be extinct, it was rediscovered in 1941 during World War II. Its massive root flare (the area where the trunk of the tree meets the major lateral roots) looks like it could support an even taller tree.

Cylburn’s only remaining state champion, a cockspur hawthorn, will fight back if you try to attack it. In late fall, it is leafless but teeming with berry-like fruit called “haws.” The haws are heavily armed, surrounded by long sharp thorns that resemble a giant’s toothpick. Left alone it will form thickets and provide excellent habitat for both mammals and caterpillars.

We briefly paused at a stump, all that was left of a once state champion sugar maple. At its death in 2019, it was 75 feet tall and 84 feet wide. Gensheimer remembered playing under its shade as a child. We were cheered up by the last two trees, both city champs — a slippery elm and a longleaf pine.

Cylburn is not just an oasis of beauty, it is a leader in promoting and preserving biodiversity. To paraphrase Gensheimer, it is crucial to maintain and plant native species that coevolved with native wildlife. All the nonnative champion trees were old, yet still worth protecting. As we left, staff were planting new native trees, hopefully to be the champs of the future.

Carl R. Gold is a Maryland master naturalist and a Baltimore City arborist certified treekeeper. He can be reached at cgold@carlgoldlaw.com; Instagram at CRGKOKO.