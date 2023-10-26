It’s time to have ‘The Talk,’ Baltimore: We love you, but you’re failing us | GUEST COMMENTARY

Dear Baltimore:

I have loved you and lived with you for the better part of a decade. I love you, I really do, but I think it’s time we have The Talk. You are failing me and your half-a-million residents. What happened?

Roughly a week ago, my partner and I were woken by piercing screams directly outside our window near Patterson Park. We ran to the window in time to witness the tail-end of a violent carjacking in the street. We ran downstairs, my partner dialing 911 while I ran to help the victim, who was violently assaulted during the carjacking.

My partner was on hold with 911 for over 5 minutes. Five minutes while the victim moaned and shook on our doorstep. Five minutes while neighbors frantically came outside to provide aid and see what was going on. Five minutes while the carjackers had free rein to continue their spree.

In the end, it took three calls to 911 from multiple neighbors before emergency responders arrived. Even then, a sole police officer and no medical services came, though my partner had requested an ambulance on the phone, since the victim had been physically assaulted during the attack.

The police officer was polite though aloof, and seemed unconcerned that the victim was in shock and pain after having lived through a traumatic event. There was no offering of medical assistance. No offering of a ride home. No offering to contact a family member. The disengaged officer couldn’t keep the victim’s story straight, and eventually the neighbors opted to step in and relay the order of events to save the victim the pain of repeating the story a third time.

Baltimore, the story is this, and you should be heartbroken it happened on your streets:

The victim was a part-time driver for a ride-share company and had dropped off the last customer of the night. On his way out of the city to head home to his sleeping wife and kids, two cars pulled into the road to block his vehicle entirely, and nine individuals got out, pointed guns at the victim’s head, and ordered him out of his car. The victim complied, and when the carjackers drove off, he ran after them screaming for help, at which point, the assailants leapt out of the stolen car, pointed guns at the victim again, and assaulted him. Then they drove away into the night. The car contained the victim’s phone, house keys, and photos of his family.

The victim was terrified that the assailants would drive to his home (using the address listed on his car registration) and use his house key to enter and assault his sleeping family. On top of the stress of watching his source of income drive away to unknown destinations, the victim was also visibly in pain from being attacked and kept gently touching his head and ribs.

The police officer showed no recognition or empathy in addressing the victim’s anxiety, and showed no shock or surprise in hearing that nine individuals were organizing carjackings on quiet residential streets. In fact, the officer nodded and said “ahh, yes” as if it was perfectly normal and acceptable to have this happening in Baltimore.

The officer eventually took the victim to the station to meet with a detective and, upon insistence from a neighbor, to drive the victim home.

The ambulance arrived at my house two hours later, oblivious to the fact that the victim had long since been taken to the police station.

Baltimore, how could you let violent carjackings become a ‘normal’ part of business in your streets?

Baltimore, how could you let groups of people rob without consequence?

Baltimore, how is it that you allowed emergency services to become disjointed and unreachable?

Baltimore, you have wonderful people in your city. The neighbors that came to the victim’s aid showed the compassion and empathy that your public servants could not.

Baltimore, you need to get it together.

Sincerely,

A loving but weary resident.

Liz Lange (eal2719@yahoo.com) lives in Baltimore City.