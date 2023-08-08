Baltimore: A perfect blend of European reverence and American optimism | GUEST COMMENTARY

The roof deck at Woody's Cantina — previously known as Woody's Rum Bar & Island Grill — provides a view of the cobblestone streets of Fells Point. (821 S. Broadway, 410-563-6800, woodyscantinabaltimore.com ) (Alexis Jenkins / For The Baltimore Sun)

When I tell friends and family that my husband and I have bought a house in Baltimore after 15 years in Europe, the response is mostly muted, followed by the polite “Why Baltimore?” or slightly more colorful “Why the hell Baltimore?” A chuckle often follows; I smile before answering.

My daughter sent me the crime stats. My other daughter sent me endless housing listings in Chicago, the city of my youth. My friends in Europe Googled Baltimore and asked me if it was a suburb of D.C.

Advertisement

And then there are the bumper stickers: “Baltimore. Actually, I like it” and the silhouette of a rat with the “Charm City, USA” underneath.

There were practical reasons we chose Baltimore. The easy proximity to international airports, its central location not far (but not too close) to many friends and family. The less-than-D.C. housing prices.

Advertisement

But we based our decision on more than that. We saw a city that somehow felt like our beloved Amsterdam, yet coupled with a special American twist of optimism.

Over our adult lives, we have lived in the biggest cities in the U.S. (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago), and have been fortunate to call London, Amsterdam, Moscow and Greece home. We have seen car windows smashed outside our door in Amsterdam (often) and brutal, terrifying policing close to our home in Moscow. Government mismanagement and corruption was invented in Greece. My work took me to victims of genocide in Bangladesh, refugees coming off of boats in Greece and Ebola-stricken communities in the Congo. We are not naive.

In choosing Baltimore, we were not reading the crime stats or tax bills. We were drawing upon our experiences and looking for a place “back home” that somehow took the best of Europe — respect for history with an eye to the future — and combined it with homemade community and hope. It was through this lens that Baltimore found us.

The waterfront was the first draw. Like many of the great cities abroad, but unlike most in the U.S., big stretches of the waterfront in Baltimore were never marred by ugly highways. No need to cross six lanes of traffic to enjoy the sea breeze. We then took in the 200-year-old structures and homes that still stand in Federal Hill and Fells Point, and the few cobblestone streets underfoot, hearing the stories of how they were saved. That respect for history, combined with farmers markets dotting the city and bike lanes slowly appearing, felt like we may have found a little slice of Amsterdam.

Next was the strong sense of warmth and community. Walking into Bertha’s in Fells Point for the first time, we instantly made friends with folks who have known each other for decades but who were excited to meet someone new. Never had I felt such reception at our local haunt in Amsterdam. Neighbors ask after us. After only a few months, we have friends whom we can call upon for answers and needs. In all of the places we have lived, I have never felt such hospitality, such instant sense of community. Smalltimore is real.

But it is an optimism about a better future that ultimately convinced us to give Baltimore a try. The potholes, the abandoned buildings, the aggressive policing, the promises unkept certainly raise the question: Is there a plan for a better future? And yet, as an outsider who has seen all types of civic situations, I see American hope pushing European-style progress forward.

Take biking. As streets are rebuilt, they are done so with bikes in mind. There are kids riding scooters and bikes all around the city. The first Bike Party I participated in had over 1,000 riders, and no one left despite a torrential downpour. The slow turn away from too many cars is progress.

The train station reconstruction is another encouraging sign. The new tracks will speed residents to D.C. even faster and, eventually, New York. The station facelift will make it a destination, not unlike Amsterdam Centraal, where friends gather for a meal and chat. Good for the city’s economy, a commitment to train travel is progress.

Advertisement

Progress is also the mantra of thoughtful civic actors pushing for a better future. I have already met with neighbors fighting against BGE regulator installations, questioning why historic buildings are being defaced in the name of fossil fuels. I have listened to the leaders of Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition passionately explaining how, when hopes were dashed for the red line in west Baltimore, they doubled down, didn’t give up. Progress led by community.

Then there are the Inner Harbor plans, the Perkins Home transformation and commitment to former residents, and the slight turn away from aggressive policing.

Maybe my glass is too full, maybe it will run dry in the coming months and years. Or maybe Baltimore really is the greatest European city in North America.

Rebecca Petras (rpetras@live.com, @rpetras) is a new resident of Falls Point, a non-profit executive, fundraiser and freelance writer.