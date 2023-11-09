Baltimore ‘Action Plan’ to ‘immediately enhance the appearance and atmosphere of downtown’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

The revitalization of downtown Baltimore is poised to be the comeback story of our generation. We battled a pandemic that closed local businesses, decreased hotel occupancy rates and sidelined our downtown. Now, on the other side, we witness homegrown establishments — such as Crust by Mack, the Empanada Lady and Hood Fellas Bistro — opening in the heart of downtown. The new $40 million Lexington Market stands as a testament to Baltimore’s adaptability, reinvention, and growth opportunities, with an increase of Black-owned businesses to nearly 50% from 5% before the reopening. Through the Downtown BOOST Program, which seeks to support the long-term success of creative, Black-owned businesses, historical inequalities are being addressed head-on, providing businesses including Codetta Bakeshop and the Black Genius Art Show a fair opportunity to operate storefronts downtown.

Baltimore is nearing pre-pandemic levels of tourism. In 2022, domestic travel increased by 39%, bringing in $3.7 billion to Baltimore’s economy. The Greater Baltimore Committee is developing a 10-year, regional, economic-opportunity strategy to ignite sustained growth for the region. Baltimore is emerging as a winner, and downtown Baltimore is leading the way with an impressive $6.5 billion earmarked for development by 2028.

Advertisement

Recently, Baltimore was recognized as one of the 31 inaugural Tech Hubs, unlocking $75 million in federal investment and signaling rapid growth in key technology sectors. Additionally, the $1.2 billion allocated for capital investments in the Sports and Entertainment Complex, home to the Orioles and Ravens, who are both drawing full stadiums, is promising. Moreover, the plan to attract private investment and increase tourism around our stadiums beyond games will be an important boost to our downtown revitalization efforts. The $250 million newly renovated CFG Bank Arena consistently hosts sold-out events, drawing large crowds of eager visitors. Looking ahead, the redevelopment of Harborplace signifies the next chapter in Baltimore’s downtown renaissance. Transformation takes time, but we are already achieving significant victories together.

Downtown Baltimore is more than a collection of buildings; it is the economic engine for the entire city and region, creating jobs, fostering innovation and cultivating a sense of community that embodies our resilient, historic, entrepreneurial city. We have cultural experiences like the CIAA Basketball Tournament, Charm City Live Music Festival, and the Charles Street Promenade. We have organized creative events like the Downtown Partnership’s Roller Skating Rink at Hopkins Plaza and the Waterfront Partnership’s Baltimore by Baltimore festivals, showcasing our city’s vibrant arts, music and cultural scene.

Advertisement

Downtown Baltimore is more than a collection of buildings; it is the economic engine for the entire city and region, creating jobs, fostering innovation and cultivating a sense of community that embodies our resilient, historic, entrepreneurial city.

However, as we look forward to the future of downtown, we must prepare for challenges that could hinder progress. The demand for increased safety and the rise of remote work, leading to reduced demand for office space, require us to rethink the future of downtown. Although we have made significant progress in reducing homicides by over 20% and squeegeeing complaints by nearly 85%, enhancing public safety remains a top priority. To ensure the success of these unprecedented investments and address the real challenges we face, my administration has brought together business and community organizations to develop a comprehensive plan that takes immediate action and prioritizes projects aimed at stabilizing the region’s economic engine while paving the way for sustainable change.

Tonight, I will unveil the Downtown Action Plan: Downtown RISE (Roadmap for Investment, Support, and Equity), and announce a set of actions that will immediately enhance the appearance and atmosphere of downtown. In the coming weeks and months, the project team will introduce key strategies and initiatives to revitalize our downtown core, engage a wider group of stakeholders and release a comprehensive plan in early 2024.

The time is now to unlock the full potential of our downtown and envision a future where every block, alley and square foot of our city embodies the promise of the best that Baltimore has to offer. Together, let’s embark on this journey toward a brighter, more vibrant Baltimore. We invite you to explore the details and sign up for updates at DowntownBaltimoreRISE.com.

Brandon M. Scott (mayor@baltimorecity.gov) is mayor of Baltimore City.

This op-ed is co-signed and supported by: Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore; Carim Khouzami, president and CEO of BGE and chair of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore; Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of Baltimore Development Corporation; Augie Chiasera, regional president of M&T Bank and chair of Baltimore Development Corporation; Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore; Charles G. Tildon III, vice president of external affairs at the University of Maryland Medical System and chair of Visit Baltimore; Annie Milli, executive director of Live Baltimore; Kate Williams, regional managing director of Wilmington Trust and chair of Live Baltimore; Mark Anthony Thomas, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee; Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System and chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee; Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership Of Baltimore Inc.; Kerry Watson, executive vice president of public affairs for the Baltimore Orioles; and Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens.