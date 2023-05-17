Heating up the hot flash market with unecessary, and potentially harmful, drugs | GUEST COMMENTARY

A minority of women experience hot flashes as they approach menopause, but drugmakers are nevertheless trying to capitalize on the symptom and create treatments. (Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration just approved fezolinetant (Veozah) for moderate to severe hot flashes associated with menopause. Physicians call hot flashes and night sweats vasomotor symptoms, a term that has been shortened to VMS and was rebranded by Astellas Pharma as part of a pre-launch marketing campaign aimed at consumers and health care providers to “educate” them about VMS and resurrect 20th century myths about menopause.

Their Super Bowl ad, launched before the FDA approval, reached an estimated 17 million women between the ages of 35-64. Fezolinetant isn’t mentioned in VMS ads because marketing a drug before it is approved is illegal. But it’s not illegal to advertise a disease — or a symptom rebranded as a disease.

Advertisement

The “Heat on the Street” advertisement encourages people to go to WhatsVMS.com, an Astellas-sponsored website packed with resources, personal testimonies and a symptom quiz. Pharmaceutical companies regularly use self-administered symptom questionnaires as powerful marketing tools. In our experience, all pharma-funded symptom quizzes are designed to fail most users, and this is no exception. Even if you answer that you’re “not really” experiencing any symptoms to every question on the VMS quiz, you’ll still be reminded to talk to your health care provider if you ever “do start feeling the heat.”

On the other side of the equation, Astellas primed physicians with information on VMS. The company sponsored a continuing medical education module for health care providers to learn more about vasomotor symptom management. One of the physician faculty for the activity sits on the advisory board for Astellas. The module mentions that there are new pharmaceutical options for hot flash symptom management currently being developed. Besides providing the educational grant for the CME module, Astellas’ health-care-provider-focused website, KnowVMS.com, explains that VMS results “from unopposed neurokinin B (NKB) signaling.” In fact, what causes hot flashes isn’t clear, but the statement is a marketing message as fezolinetant is an NK antagonist. The site encourages heatlh care providers to request information and sign up to talk to an Astellas representative.

Advertisement

The marketing of fezolinetant thus far is a classic example of condition branding, in which a particular condition is linked with a particular drug. If there is only one drug for what industry terms a “disease state,” then there is no need to market the drug; only the disease state need be publicized. The FDA, seemingly innocent of even the most basic promotional concepts, fails to regulate disease awareness campaigns as advertising, so drug companies can simply declare a symptom to be a disease, launch a disease awareness campaign, and evade laws aimed at preventing the advertising of drugs before they are approved.

The only two symptoms proven to be associated with menopause are hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Estrogen therapies help both; fezolinetant treats only hot flashes. And although many perimenopausal women will experience some hot flashes, the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN) study of 2,784 women aged 42-52 showed that 59.8% of women had no hot flashes at baseline; 44.5% experienced no hot flashes at the five-year mark. At baseline, only 11.4% reported six or more days a week with hot flashes; that increased to 21.2% at five years. While many postmenopausal and perimenopausal women experience vasomotor symptoms, for most women these are not troublesome. An international study of 3,460 postmenopausal women ages 40 to 65 found that moderate-to-severe hot flashes were experienced by 40% of European women, 34% of U.S. women and 16% of Japanese women.

Hot flashes may last months, years or, in some instances, decades. Certainly, bothersome symptoms should be treated, but women must receive accurate information on treatments offered to them. Menopausal hormone therapy is a proven treatment for hot flashes, but it also increases the risk of breast cancer, strokes, blood clots in the lung, ovarian cancer, gallstones and other serious complications. Fezolinetant may not have the same adverse effect profile of hormone therapy, but it also doesn’t seem to work well for hot flashes, and it does nothing for vaginal dryness.

Fezolinetant may only be a little better than placebo. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), an independent organization that reviews the efficacy and pricing for new treatments, states that there are significant uncertainties regarding long-term efficacy of fezolinetant. ICER classified the evidence as “promising, but inconclusive” as to whether the drug provides a net benefit to patients over the long-term.

Besides not being highly effective, fezolinetant caused worrisome elevations in liver enzymes in women in the trials. It bears noting that alternatives to hormone treatment for hot flashes including serotonin reuptake inhibitors and gabapentin, already exist. It appears that Astellas is exaggerating the prevalence and severity of hot flashes in hopes that it can claim a small piece of an expanded market for a drug that, at best, provides only modest benefit.

Patricia Bencivenga (pab119@georgetown.edu) is the Special Projects Coordinator at PharmedOut, a research and education project that promotes evidence-based prescribing. Adriane Fugh-Berman (ajf29@georgetown.edu) is a professor in the departments of Pharmacology and Physiology and in the Department of Family Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center, where she’s also the director of PharmedOut, a research and education project that promotes evidence-based prescribing.