Why doctors should get to know AI as well as they know their spouses | GUEST COMMENTARY

ChatGPT has made artificial intelligence widely available, including for doctors. Other types of medical AI and algorithms are getting smarter. And with new FDA efforts underway to evaluate many algorithms, higher quality ones will increasingly enter routine clinical use, aiding in the detection of heart attacks to treatment decisions for cancer.

In theory, these advances are great news. But they won’t lead to better diagnosis ability and patient treatment unless doctors change how they approach clinical care. Even worse, using algorithms and AI in the wrong way can harm patients, yet most U.S. medical students currently learn little-to-nothing about these technologies.

We recently proposed curricula in the New England Journal of Medicine to prepare physicians for these coming changes. To benefit from AI while keeping patients safe, doctors must know these technologies intimately: how they “think,” what they’re good at and where they’re limited — like you might understand a trusted colleague or even a spouse.

In other words, doctors should view these technologies like partners, not programs.

How do we build strong doctor-AI partnerships? Communication is critical. But right now, doctors and AI don’t “speak the same language.”

When doctors think and talk about disease, their language is physiological: which bodily systems are involved, and how those systems relate to patient symptoms or laboratory findings. But when algorithms and AI analyze large swathes of patient data to predict outcomes or find relational patterns, they do so in a purely quantitative way. Their “language” is one of numerical probabilities: a 10% probability that a woman with abdominal pain is having a heart attack, a 70% probability that a patient with a lung mass on a CT scan has cancer.

Having real-world probabilities supports doctors making better diagnoses, prognoses and treatment recommendations. For example, a doctor may conclude that a patient has “all the signs” of a particular diagnosis, yet may benefit from an algorithmic reminder that the probability of that diagnosis is under 50%, meaning the patient could easily have something else and the doctor should continue investigating (and AI may even suggest alternative diagnoses).

However, these benefits only materialize if doctors are comfortable using and thinking in terms of probabilities — and currently, many doctors struggle with this.

How can doctors think more probabilistically? For one, many medical students arrive at medical school having never taken statistics, and we agree with others that statistics and epidemiology matter more than the typical pre-medical calculus course to practicing medicine. Once in medical school, students should practice using probabilities to make decisions, not simply memorizing formulas. At the University of Maryland School of Medicine, we have developed online visualization tools (testingwisely.com) to make thinking in terms of probabilities more intuitive, reflecting recent advances in the psychology of decision-making and risk assessment.

Second, doctors must understand the limitations of their AI partners and set realistic expectations.

For example, imagine an algorithm flags a patient as low risk for developing heart disease because their yearly blood work is normal and they don’t have diabetes or high blood pressure. If the patient’s siblings have had heart attacks but the algorithm didn’t “know” this information when it made its prediction, that’s important for a physician to understand and could mean the algorithm underestimated the patient’s true risk. Better, more transparent algorithms will reduce, but cannot fully prevent, these scenarios. Therefore, doctors’ judgment — and some healthy skepticism — remain essential.

Finally, it’s an unwritten rule that partnerships often divide tasks by skill sets (in our respective households, we’re usually on dish duty). A doctor-AI partnership will be similar. Eventually, algorithms may routinely scan patients’ medical records, linking their symptoms to potentially overlooked diagnoses or providing tailored risk predictions for development of conditions like cancer. Due to the sheer volume of today’s medical records, this is something machines will always do better than physicians. But deciding how to act on this information is something only doctors and patients can do. It requires weighing potential harms, benefits, and patient preferences. Doing this well requires critical thinking and clear communication with patients, to support joint decision-making. These skills aren’t always intuitive, and we must teach them to physicians.

Today, thousands of students across the country are in their first months of medical school. What students learn now, and how medicine adapts to algorithms and AI, will matter to patient care. These technologies are more than mere programs, but far from replacing physicians. They’re partners, and there is an art and science to combining their skills well. At the end of the day, we are all patients — and should care that medicine gets this relationship right.

Katherine Goodman (kgoodman@som.umaryland.edu) is an epidemiologist, an assistant professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and an investigator at the University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing. Daniel Morgan (dmorgan@som.umaryland.edu) is a physician, a professor of epidemiology, public health and infectious diseases, and director of the Center for Innovation in Diagnosis, at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.