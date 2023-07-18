Fix development laws to stop overcrowding Baltimore County schools | GUEST COMMENTARY

Approval by the Baltimore County Board of Education (BOE) of new boundaries for middle schools in the central and northeast areas of the county took considerable time and effort and generated a fair amount of controversy. The boundary changes were necessary to relieve overcrowding in some of the affected schools.

In fairness to members of the BOE, they are forced to play the bad hand dealt to them by the Baltimore County Executive and County council when it comes to the chronic problem of overcrowding in county schools. The county “adequate public facilities ordinance,” (APFO) intended to regulate the pace of new residential development so that it does not result in overcrowded schools, has never worked, and county officials refuse to fix it.

It is a striking example of how the interests of everyone else in the county, including public school students and their teachers, are subordinated to the wants and desires of builders and developers, who benefit from the laxity of the current law.

Nearly one-third of the system’s schools are at or over capacity, according to school system data from August. The problem is not new. A 2018 study found it would take about $630 million for the county to fix overcrowding in its high schools.

County Councilman David Marks acknowledged in July 2020 that overcrowded schools had been a profound problem in Baltimore County for three decades when he introduced the resolution that established the Baltimore County APFO Task Force. Recognizing the urgency of tightening the ordinance, the resolution passed by the county council gave the task force only five months to complete its work.

“We don’t want this to be something that lingers for two years,” Mr. Marks stated. Famous last words.

The task force learned that APFOs in other counties make the need for school redistricting less frequent and extensive, and allow construction of new facilities to better keep up with enrollment increases without scaring away builders and developers. The task force issued its final report on Dec. 31, 2020. The report recommended a number of useful changes to the APFO, two of which were especially significant.

Each public school has a state-rated capacity. The county’s APFO does not consider a school to be overcrowded until it exceeds 115% of its state-rated capacity, an absurd overcrowding standard. The task force recommended that a school be deemed overcrowded when it exceeds the state-rated capacity.

Even if enrollment in a school exceeds 115% of its state-rated capacity, the APFO allows residential development in the district served by the school to proceed if any school in an adjacent district has sufficient capacity to render the overcrowded school less than 115% of the state-rated capacity. The task force recommended elimination of the “adjacent district” exception.

The task force didn’t “linger,” but its recommendations have. No action has been taken two and a half years after their issuance.

The lack of visible action does not necessarily mean that nothing has been going on behind closed doors. This is Baltimore County we’re talking about, after all.

I recently came across a “client alert” issued on Sept. 8, 2022 by the law firm Whiteford Taylor & Preston reporting that the Baltimore County Council “may be considering implementing changes to the APFO” recommended by the task force. It warned that “The impact of any changes to the development entitlement process could be significant but in any event will certainly make the entitlement process more burdensome.”

The alert also noted that “draft legislation has been circulated.” Neither Mr. Marks nor Tom Bostwick, the County Council secretary, would tell me whether they knew about the draft legislation. And what happened to it, if it existed, I don’t know, though it doesn’t surprise me that lawyers for builders and developers would learn about it before other county residents.

Meanwhile, the BOE bears the brunt of the criticism for overcrowding and redistricting from parents and teachers who may not be fully aware of the role played by a defective county law. Indeed, the BOE serves as a convenient scapegoat for the County Council.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. and the County Council should stand up to the builders and developers and revise the school APFO. On the other hand, risking the loss of campaign contributions merely for the well-being of students and teachers may be too much to expect.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014 and lives in Catonsville. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.