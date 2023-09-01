Essential ‘ALICE workers’ aren’t buying luxury power boats. They’re just trying to afford dinner. | GUEST COMMENTARY

There are dueling storylines about America’s workers in recent headlines, and both are true. Inflation has cooled, unemployment is low and wages have grown. However, 5 million households are behind on rent and 401(k) hardship withdrawals have risen 36%.

There are two starkly different economic realities in America: In one, middle- and high-wage workers saw savings and wealth increase throughout the pandemic, and in the other, wages have stagnated for the last 15 years for low-wage earners. These essential workers were locked out of the economic booms then, and they are still reeling from another battering sustained during the pandemic.

As we celebrate America’s workers, we at United Way of Central Maryland ask leaders from the boardroom to the statehouse to join us in using our data to drive innovative solutions and on-the-ground impact needed to create change for these low-wage workers we call ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

While ALICE workers were recognized for their heroics during the pandemic, they continue to struggle to afford the basics for their own families. Their storyline hasn’t improved.

ALICE workers were always living here and delivering for us — as our child care professionals, home health aides and delivery workers. Though they earn above the Federal Poverty Level, their wages are not enough to cover the rising costs of housing, food, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone — the essentials needed in today’s economy.

The outdated and incomplete measurements our country uses to document financial hardship have distorted how we understand the challenges facing these hardworking Americans as they strive for financial stability.

The poverty level vastly underestimates how many households are experiencing hardship. Our latest Maryland ALICE report, produced with our research partner United For ALICE, demonstrates that in addition to 245,077 households in poverty, another 654,721 families simply weren’t earning enough in 2021 to afford the basics.

And while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a valuable economic tool, it doesn’t tell the full story of the impact of rising costs. It measures inflation by tracking the cost of more than 200 goods and services, including luxury items.

But ALICE doesn’t buy luxury power boats or scuba diving equipment. ALICE workers are just trying to feed their families three meals a day, live in a safe neighborhood and access quality, affordable child care.

That’s why United For ALICE debuted a companion inflation index, the ALICE Essentials Index, which shows both at the national and state levels how the cost of essentials has risen at a far faster rate than the CPI lets on.

Over the course of 15 years, the Index found low-wage jobs couldn’t keep up with the increased cost of essentials, even with some modest wage growth. Workers in retail sales, the most common occupation in Maryland, saw an average $40,300 loss of purchasing power — more than a year’s earnings.

Relying solely on the CPI to determine increases in the poverty level, Social Security, Medicaid and programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has had damaging consequences, leaving many without a safety net in the face of an emergency.

United Way of Central Maryland is showing up for ALICE, filling some resource gaps, but we alone cannot bring ALICE households to financial stability. With these new, comprehensive ALICE tools at our disposal, we invite you to join us. Here’s how:

Advocate for a stronger Child Tax Credit at both the state and federal level. As elected officials hold town halls across our state, ask them to expand the Child Tax Credit, a proven strategy for lifting children out of poverty and setting them up for greater opportunities in life.

Sign up at uwcm.org/advocate to learn about and help influence public policies that will make a positive difference in the lives of low-wage earners.

Sign up at uwcm.org/advocate to learn about and help influence public policies that will make a positive difference in the lives of low-wage earners. Volunteer with us to help low-income families access IRS-certified, free tax preparation services that ensure they claim credits they have earned, pumping important refunds into their budgets and back into our state’s economy. This fall, we will be offering free training to become a volunteer scheduler for tax preparation appointments.

If we are united in purpose for our essential workers, together we can write a new storyline that puts financial stability in reach for ALICE, improving life for all in our state.

And there’s no better way to celebrate America’s workers than that.

Franklyn Baker (franklyn.baker@uwcm.org) is president and CEO United Way of Central Maryland.