George Beall: the Republican prosecutor who put politics aside to investigate Spiro T. Agnew | GUEST COMMENTARY

A photo of George Beall, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland from 1970 to 1975, was long displayed in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore. Beall and his prosecutors brought the case that famously led Vice President Spiro Agnew to resign in 1973.

I was present in court 50 years ago when Republican Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, a former Maryland governor, entered his “no contest” plea to the tax charges brought against him by the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, George Beall. George was a partisan Republican whose father and, later, brother represented Maryland as Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Although I was originally hired by a Democratic U.S. attorney, Joseph Tydings, (who later became the Democratic U.S. senator from Maryland), and later appointed first assistant/deputy U.S. attorney by another Democrat and George’s predecessor, Stephen Sachs (who would eventually became Maryland’s attorney general), George asked me to stay on in my position when he succeeded Sachs.

No one ever asked about my politics (and I would end up serving 20 years in the office, under both Democratic and Republican U.S. attorneys). When evidence suggested that Agnew may have been criminally involved in taking bribes, George could have easily ended the investigation. Our marching orders from him, however, were to continue looking into the suspected misconduct. The U.S. Attorney’s Office then, as now, had a national reputation for prosecuting corrupt politicians, regardless of party affiliation.

In speaking to George, I knew it was a very difficult situation for him because of his family’s involvement in Republican politics, and the fact that he was appointed to his role by the current Republican administration, which included Agnew. However, he believed he had no choice. We were to go ahead with the investigation and to follow the facts no matter where they led.

He appointed me to take charge of the secrecy and security of the grand jury. He made it clear that there could be no leaks, which would cause political issues and be unfair to the sitting vice president if no wrongdoing was ultimately found. I called in a security specialist from Washington to assist, and extra precautions were implemented.

Spiro T. Agnew leaves Baltimore's old Post Office Building after announcing his resignation as vice president of the United States. (Sun photo by Frank R. Gardina)

George, myself, three top-notch assistant U.S. attorneys working the case (Barney Skolnik, Ronald Liebman, and Tim Baker) and our secretaries were the only members of the office who knew the vice president was being investigated. U.S. Attorney General Elliott Richardson was kept updated and notified of all developments.

Still, it became public. I was attending a Boy Scout National Jamboree in Pennsylvania when an AP reporter tracked me down. We later learned that the “leak” came from Agnew, who announced he was under investigation shortly after being informed of it in early August of 1973.

Agnew denied wrongdoing and vowed not to resign, But two months later, that’s exactly what he did, pleading “no lo contendre” or “no contest” in a Baltimore courthouse — meaning that he didn’t admit guilt, but accepted conviction nonetheless — on a charge of tax evasion for not paying taxes on kickbacks he received. Part of the deal was that he would not be fingerprinted.

By most accounts, he got off easy, with a $10,000 fine and three years probation. Such a deal had to be made to get him to agree to leave office. There were serious concerns about the mental and physical health of President Nixon at the time. If Nixon became incapacitated, Agnew was next in line to become president, and there were questions about whether a sitting president could be prosecuted. Agnew’s real punishment, then, was that he did not become president of the United States because he was dishonest.

Very few knew Agnew was going to enter a plea and resign. I suggested we send a memo to the staff alerting them of an interesting procedure in the courtroom and informing them to be there by a certain time, as Marshals would close the doors after the proceedings started. I and some of the assistant U.S. attorneys sat in the jury box of the crowded courtroom after the press was notified and filled the seats. The proceedings took approximately 20 minutes. Agnew was then escorted (prearranged) to a side elevator.

I made arrangements with the visiting judge to call the White House from the judge’s library next to the courtroom when the proceedings were over (all of the Maryland federal judges recused themselves, since Agnew was well known in the state as the former governor). I was asked to notify the administration what had occurred during the proceeding so President Nixon would be updated. We had no cellphones at that time. Agnew’s resignation was submitted as l understood to the President at 2 p.m., just as the proceedings began. As I left the judge’s chambers, Agnew passed me, with his head down looking distraught, on his way to the courthouse parking area in the basement. I remember when I got home watching him on television claiming it was all political and dealt with campaign contributions, etc.

But I knew that the perseverance of everyone involved allowed us to get to the bottom of corruption committed by a sitting vice president of the United States, and George Beall deserves much of the credit. He was a faithful Republican who investigated a member of his own party because it was the right thing to do. It was a privilege to work with him.

Paul R. Kramer (paulkramer11@aol.com) is an attorney in Baltimore. He served as deputy U.S. attorney during the investigation of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.