The Supreme Court made a mistake on affirmative action. Here’s how universities should respond. | GUEST COMMENTARY

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

We both grew up attending predominantly white public schools. As minority students, we felt isolated in classrooms with few other students who looked like us. Sometimes it seemed like we were living through a single lens — and it became clear that we were missing a variety of perspectives, and suffering for it.

That’s why over many other schools, we each chose the University of Maryland, where minority students make up more than 50% of the undergraduate population. Our campus is a rare example of diversity among higher education institutions.

The misguided Supreme Court decision on June 29 overhauling race-conscious admissions was undeniably a blow to racial justice and educational opportunity at schools across the country, including ours. But there’s plenty that universities can still do to attract and enroll students from diverse backgrounds.

One solution to improving admissions is eliminating barriers to entry for minority applicants. Fewer minority students are able to afford college when there are considerable costs involved, which means that universities must make a concerted effort to reduce application fees and tuition costs. Duke University recently took a great first step by waiving tuition for Carolina residents whose families make less than $150,000 a year.

Dual enrollment is another compelling path forward, enabling students to earn college credit while they are still in high school by taking classes at community colleges. These programs shorten the time that students must spend at a four-year institution, which translates into savings in the cost of attendance.

That’s why community colleges can and should provide tuition discounts for dually enrolled high school students — and push for states to accommodate these expenses. In Maryland, a 2021 landmark education package enabled state high school students to pursue dual enrollment at partnering local community colleges at no cost.

Plus, community colleges can support students even as they graduate from high school. Through direct admissions, in which students who meet certain academic requirements are automatically accepted for enrollment, community colleges can suddenly become an option for students who may have never considered them.

Direct admissions are not only employed by community colleges; other institutions work with companies like Concourse, Sage Solutions and the Common Application to directly admit students based on GPA criteria. In pilot programs, students from underrepresented groups have become up to four times more likely to apply to these institutions.

Even for more selective schools that might not benefit from direct admissions, other reforms to common admissions processes can make consequential differences for minority students. For instance, in its decision, the Supreme Court left open the ability for universities to consider students’ narratives about how their race has impacted their life.

Universities now have an imperative to develop meaningful admission essay prompts that encourage students to discuss their racial background — a measure that UMD officials have already committed to taking.

But universities must be careful not to incentivize applicants to painfully relive traumatic experiences in these essays. Race is not limited to one hardship a student might have undergone; it represents a nuanced experience that merits more than a negative stereotype.

Stories of ethnic and racial heritage have granted us invaluable outlooks on life. At UMD, we’ve heard a student offer a unique perspective on passing down memories, having grown up with Vietnamese refugee parents. We’ve participated in classroom discussions where a Black classmate’s experience at an all-Black high school shaped their perception of education. Growing up as the children of immigrants, each of us also has imparted to peers our own cultural traditions as South Asians and our complex relationships with America.

Reducing race to a roadblock diminishes the value that student identities bring to universities.

These admissions reforms are attainable for universities making efforts to improve diversity on campus. Unfortunately, not all of the institutions lamenting the Supreme Court’s decision are showing good faith.

Harvard, for instance, released a defiant statement pledging to uphold the values of affirmative action, even though they continue to perpetuate policies that threaten those same values.

At Harvard, 43% of white students come from a selective pool of applicants: recruited athletes, legacies, children of staff or those whose parents donated enormous sums of money to the university. This explicit preference is widely considered acceptable in admissions policies and is rarely challenged; meanwhile, using race as one factor among many is no longer allowed.

As college students, we’ve personally experienced the positive impact of diverse learning environments. The court’s decision certainly makes it more difficult to increase minority enrollment in our nation’s universities. But it’s far from impossible — and for the benefit of students like us, universities cannot give up on diversity in education.

Dhruvak Mirani (contact@dhruvak.com) is a student at the University of Maryland and serves as student liaison to the College Park City Council. Tara Davoodi (taradavoodi13@gmail.com) is a student at the University of Maryland and an affirmative action activist with UMD’s Asian American Student Union.