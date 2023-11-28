A story of love for Adoption Month | GUEST COMMENTARY

Mom and Dad could write the book on how to be the best adoptive parents. Friends always ask me how and when they told me. The answer is, I always knew. It was never made into this big-deal thing. When I was old enough to start noticing a pregnant woman’s belly, Mom simply said “You didn’t grow inside my belly.” I had a hand-stitched wall hanging in my room that Mom had made for me that read “You didn’t grow under my heart but in it.”

As I got older, I got curious, as most children do. I wondered what my birth parents were like. So, in 1998, when I was 18 years old, Mom and I set out on an adventure together. Mind you, this was before the days of social media and a relatively young internet for the household. We had my birth mother’s name from the adoption papers, and we knew where she had grown up. So we drove across the state of Pennsylvania to the courthouse outside Pittsburgh and found her marriage license. Then we found the high school she would have attended and looked her up in the yearbook in the school library. We were both in shock to see just how similar her senior year picture was to my own. It was the first time I had seen someone who I actually looked like! What an odd thing.

Advertisement

We drove home with our new information in hand. We used the white pages online to try to find a phone number for my birth mom.

Mom, Dad and I talked about what the best way would be to approach her. We all understood that maybe her family didn’t know this part of her past, maybe she wouldn’t want to be found. We had to respect that. At the very least this contact would be a way to just say thank you and hopefully not cause her any hurt.

Advertisement

Mom came up with a little fib to say if someone else answered the phone or if we got the answering machine. She got the answering machine and left her little fib, and she got a phone call back! And the two women who have made my life possible talked for the first time. My birth mom had to talk to her husband. He knew about me, but we would want his OK for us to meet. In the end, we were able to meet. Mom, Dad, and I drove to meet her halfway. It’s a wild experience seeing someone who looks like you for the first time and seeing the mannerisms that are part of your genes that you never realized were genetic.

We have stayed friends with my birth mom through the years. She has been there for major milestones with my parents, my college graduation and my wedding. And we get together at least once a year around my birthday.

I am here today because of the chance that was given to me by the love, courage and strength of a young woman in college. I am the person I am today because of the love and nurturing of two amazing people who were willing to take a risk.

How lucky to be an adopted child and have so many people who cared so much for my well-being!

This National Adoption Month, I encourage anyone wanting to share their love to consider adoption.

Mary Miller (marypcampbell79@gmail.com) is a physical therapist.