I was adopted, but that doesn’t nullify my relationship with my biological parents. I deserve access to records. | GUEST COMMENTARY

“And they all lived happily ever after.” That’s the fairy-tale ending to which most adoption advocates subscribe. A couple obtains a child, the “parentless” child gains a family and a home, everyone celebrates. Problem solved.

November is Adoption Awareness Month. The designation is based on a Reagan-era declaration meant to educate the public about the foster care system and the need for prospective adoptive parents to provide permanent situations for children who need a stable home life. The monthly designation stands today. Just last year the Biden administration issued a pro-adoption proclamation dedicating the month of November to recognize all the adoptive and kinship families across America who change children’s lives for the better and support potential parents waiting to adopt and grow their families. Biden encourages Americans’ collective efforts to ensure forever families connect with youth to give them a brighter future.

Advertisement

The conventional belief is that adoption provides a family who can offer a better life for a child without a family. But these children DO have families. We are each born into a family. The reality is the child is experiencing the loss of their first family. Children removed from their birth parents, even under unfortunate circumstances, suffer grief and trauma stemming from their loss. This disenfranchised grief, this unattended wound, festers, ultimately resulting in higher drug and alcohol addiction rates and even suicides among adoptees.

Adoption practices and policies in the United States have a very dark history involving coercing young pregnant mothers into relinquishing their parenting rights and removing children from homes with parents deemed unfit. Nationally, abusive adoption practices became common from the end of World War II into the late 1970s. Labeled as the “Baby Scoop Era,” the high demand to provide babies for infertile couples became the panacea for all “unwanted” babies that were becoming available.

Advertisement

The American dream of a traditional family was encouraged, while women’s rights efforts were in their infancy. Pregnancies outside of prescribed “norms” were shunned; unwed mothers were forced into solitary secrecy, and the child was considered illegitimate. The stigma subsequently led to the practice of amending the original birth certificate, by replacing the biological parents’ names with the names of adoptive parents’, as if they conceived and gave life to that child.

This practice of sealing from public view the original birth certificates (OBC) along with all the pre-adoption records, often including medical records, and then providing the adoptive parents with an amended birth certificate continues today. In the United States, adopted Americans are the only Americans legally prohibited from knowing who their parents are. Thirty-seven states, including Maryland, have restrictive or discriminatory policies preventing adoptees from obtaining a copy of their OBC. Only 14 have unrestricted policies or never sealed the records.

My own biological mother was one of those stigmatized unwed mothers forced into solitary secrecy. After giving birth to me in Baltimore during the “Baby Scoop Era,” she was coerced into relinquishing her parenting rights. After several months in foster care, I was given to an infertile couple, and a month before my first birthday my adoption was finalized.

Despite receiving endless love and kindness, it has always been difficult to shake the feeling of not belonging. Having experienced the loss of my first family and my original identity as a child through adoption, my struggle to live authentically continues to this day. Thanks to Maryland’s discriminatory and Byzantine OBC access policies, those first few months of my life remain unaccounted for. This is allegedly to protect the anonymity of my biological parents. But those parents were never promised anonymity under the law. There is no legal basis for keeping those birth documents sealed. Furthermore, the formation of DNA registries, such as Ancestry, and 23 and Me, make it impossible to guarantee confidentiality.

Nine years ago, I filed a petition in the Circuit Court of Baltimore to unseal and allow access to my pre-adoption records and OBC. Despite having already met my biological family through the Maryland Department of Health’s Search and Reunion services, my request for a copy of the file was denied. Instead, my request was “partially granted” to allow, during a 30-day period, to “observe” the documents at the city courthouse. Upon visiting the clerk’s office, I was presented with a few heavily redacted pages from my file. I did not receive any copies of the documents, nor was I permitted to take photos of the documents. In fact, I was only allowed to look at the file under the watchful eyes of the staff. The experience was dehumanizing.

My experience strongly implies that the state of Maryland does not formally acknowledge my relationship to my biological parents. I am provided no official connection to my original identity. I am denied my human right to know my own parentage. I am denied my own truth.

We need to take a closer look at these discriminatory policies and change them. In Maryland, Delegate Michael Griffith, a Republican representing Cecil and Harford Counties, is expected to again introduce an Access to Birth and Adoption Records bill for consideration by the state General Assembly in the coming legislative session. It’s a step in the right direction. Adoptees should not be subject to additional trauma attributable to arcane privacy laws. The importance of identity interests in parental recognition, should be recognized rather than trivialized.

Susie Stricker (susiems64@gmail.com) is a Maryland adoptee and advocate for adoption rights.