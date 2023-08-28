Baltimore needs ‘built leaders’ now more than ever before | GUEST COMMENTARY

I do not believe there is such a thing as a “born leader.” The phrase is often used to describe someone people want to follow. It does not mean that as the leader evolves, they will possess the skills to identify and unlock human potential in service of a shared goal, something a great leader does.

Instead, I believe that great leaders are not born, but built. Their greatness is supported by the building blocks laid through a lifelong journey of continuous improvement. They go on to build teams with high levels of trust and organizations that thrive. Baltimore needs “built leaders” now more than ever before.

Advertisement

Athletes understand the importance of continuous improvement. Consider swimmer Michael Phelps, the Baltimore native who became one of the most decorated Olympians of all time. I understand that he was born with certain physical traits that predisposed him to do well in the pool. But if he had solely relied on them to win swim meets, he would have been mediocre at best. Instead, he was in the pool every day, devoting long hours to improving his performance.

He surrounded himself with coaches who could impart specific expertise. Michael Phelps may have been a “born swimmer,” but it was his commitment to making continuous improvements each day that ultimately helped him succeed.

Advertisement

We, as leaders, can do the same. The founder of the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute, where I am executive director, offers one of the best examples of leadership I have ever encountered. During her two decades as chief of Maryland’s schools, she shepherded them to become number one in the nation. Grasmick often says, “There are no great organizations without great leadership.” As a lifelong educator, she personally funded two years of research to develop a unique portfolio of programs that build the intangible qualities that enable great leaders.

Our research found that it is these intangible qualities, such as integrity, compassion and trustworthiness, that are the hallmarks of great leaders. Their teams achieve extraordinary results because they have high levels of trust, a crucial, yet incredibly fragile, element for organizational success.

It can take dozens of actions to build trust — but it only takes one to erode it quickly, and occasionally, irreparably.

This is where a commitment to continuous improvement is vital. Developing leadership skills and competencies is more complicated than, say, learning to create better spreadsheets. You can learn spreadsheet tips from a 30-minute webinar. Becoming someone who leads with integrity and nurtures a culture of trust requires an enormous amount of self-awareness and a growth mindset, which takes time and commitment.

Great leaders are skilled communicators, something much more art than a science. Great leaders inspire innovation and foster an environment where it is safe to fail, and where mistakes are used as opportunities to learn and grow. Great leaders coach their team members and help them to achieve their potential.

Baltimore needs “built leaders” now more than ever before. Developing competent and ethically driven leaders is one of the best investments we can make in creating positive and sustainable changes in our region.

Developing great leaders requires a continuum of robust leadership programs for all levels. Some of those ideas will be shared at our annual free Signature Forum on Sept. 20th.

When leaders create an environment of trust, it has a positive ripple effect on their teams, organizations and ultimately our entire state, helping to create a more prosperous future for our communities. I urge leaders across all sectors and at all levels of an organization to commit to the process of continuous improvement and become the best “built leader” that they can be — our city depends on it.

Advertisement

Erin Moran is executive director of The Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute at Towson University. She can be reached at emoran@towson.edu.