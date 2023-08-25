Early evidence kits could give Baltimore sexual assault survivors the autonomy they deserve | GUEST COMMENTARY

Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman and a resident of Baltimore, unknowingly contributed to groundbreaking medical research when her cells were harvested without her consent in 1951. These cells, known as HeLa cells, have paved the way for countless medical advancements.

The remarkable tale is tarnished by a disheartening reality — the exploitation of a vulnerable individuals and the broader issue of systemic injustice. Recently, Lacks’ family reached a settlement with a biotech company, an event that underscores the ongoing ethical considerations surrounding medical research and the rights of marginalized communities.

The very cells that propelled modern medicine into the future were obtained without Lacks’ knowledge or consent, a painful revelation that challenges the fundamental principles of autonomy and choice. This poignant chapter in our history resonates deeply with the quest for justice and autonomy in our community.

The legacy of Lacks serves as a haunting reminder that vulnerable populations have often been marginalized, their voices stifled, and their rights ignored. This disregard for autonomy extends beyond the realm of medical research to the pursuit of justice for survivors of sexual assault.

The recent settlement serves as a beacon, illuminating the path towards empowering survivors and ensuring their choices are respected. Survivors of sexual assault face a harrowing journey — one that often involves interacting with institutions that have historically been unjust. Seeking justice can be retraumatizing, robbing survivors of their agency and leaving them vulnerable to further harm.

Early evidence kits are a potential game-changer. They offer an alternative — an opportunity for survivors to collect evidence in a way that is comfortable and gives them control.

These kits, which typically consist of containers and tubes for samples, should not be seen as a replacement for medical professionals, but rather as a complement — a tool that empowers all survivors on their path to healing. We commend the efforts of state Senator Michelle “Shelly” Hettleman, who has championed legislation to consider the use of these kits in Maryland.

Her commitment to empowering survivors and offering them a choice aligns with the legacy of Henrietta Lacks — one of resilience, autonomy, and justice.

As we commemorate the Lacks family’s pursuit of justice, let us draw inspiration from their resilience. Let us advocate for change, amplify the voices of the marginalized, empower survivors, and ensure that autonomy and choice remain at the heart of our pursuit of justice. In the spirit of Henrietta Lacks, let us stand united, unwavering in our commitment to shape a more just, compassionate, and equitable future.

Randi Woods is a registered nurse who works in the Mid-Atlantic region. She can be reached at rwoods@sisterstogetherandreaching.org.