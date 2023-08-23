The climate battle comes in many forms. Fish farming is one solution we can all get behind. | GUEST COMMENTARY

As I return from a summer vacation with my family, I am always grateful for our time on the Chesapeake Bay. Yet, the sweltering temperatures and warmer than usual waters brought another reminder of our deepening climate crisis in the air and sea. In addition to warming water temperatures, coastal flooding and shoreline erosion, our U.S. seafood supply is in jeopardy.

Fish stocks in U.S. waters are suffering under the increasing heat and changing ocean conditions. As a result, we are losing a vital way to feed our communities. One solution is expanded aquaculture in U.S. waters.

Advances in science and technology make it one of the most sustainable ways to produce protein. Well-managed marine aquaculture produces healthful protein in the ocean with low greenhouse gas emissions and no conversion of land. Certain types of farming, such as shellfish and seaweed, can provide environmental benefits. Seaweed has the potential to sequester carbon and can help remove CO2 from the environment while shellfish help to filter and improve surrounding waters.

More than half the seafood we consume globally is farm raised. Aquaculture research, education, innovation and restoration efforts are helping to reconstruct troubled fisheries and replenish habitats, such as oyster reefs.

Aquaculture plays a significant role in food production and ecosystem restoration leading universities to teach classes that help to restore declining populations of aquatic plants, shellfish, and finfish in the Chesapeake Bay. The University of Maryland Extension programs, which includes Baltimore, offer several classes in aquaculture, from using robotics to policy and management.

America ranks just 17th in aquaculture production globally. A more robust industry would create more jobs, from waterfront to technology positions.

If we expanded the industry to the deep Atlantic waters, it would boost fish feed and seafood retail sectors with jobs and revenue, while stocking Baltimore restaurants and markets with locally grown, sustainable seafood.

There’s no denying that commercial fishermen are critical to Maryland’s economy, but aquaculture and commercial fishing can coexist. Fisherman would benefit from collaborative aquaculture investments as the two sectors work together to increase the seafood being brought into our ports.

With the global aquaculture market projected to reach $378 billion by 2027, the federal government has the power to enable the U.S. to be competitive in the sector. We must call on our lawmakers to support fish farming in U.S. federal waters.

Legislation in Congress, the bipartisan Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture (AQUAA) Act would establish a clear, predictable permitting process for offshore fish farms that will encourage investment here in the U.S. and help grow the industry.

I have dedicated my career to fisheries, oceans and coastal resilience, and am proud to work to gain the support of the expansion of aquaculture. Offshore fish farms have the potential to impact our communities for years to come. It has never been more important to find solutions to fight the climate crisis. This is one we can all get behind.

Drue Banta Winters is the manager of Stronger America through Seafood, which advocates for pro-aquaculture federal legislation. She can be reached at drue@strongerthroughseafood.org.