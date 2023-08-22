Knowing the signs of addiction can save your child’s life | GUEST COMMENTARY

For anyone who loves a child, the news about the cause of death of Ray Lewis III, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis’ 28-year-old son, is heart-wrenching. His was yet another life cut short due to the relentless drug epidemic — in this young man’s case, he died from an accidental overdose after taking a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Regardless of his father’s fame, this could have happened to anyone’s child. Accepting that your child may have a substance use disorder is never easy. But the reality is that young people are using drugs laced with deadly synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

These dangerous additives are undetectable, and it only takes a small amount to be fatal. That’s why so many people — regardless of age — are caught unaware, and the consequences can be devastating. Maryland has one of the highest rates of drug overdose-related deaths in the country — nearly 85% higher than the national average, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. Nationally, the average annual overdose death rate is 12.6% out of every 100,000 for young people aged 15 to 24 years.

Knowing the warning signs a young person you love is using drugs can mean the difference between life and death.

Recognize behavioral changes

As people grow, they may experiment with new things, especially during their teen and young adult years. If you have a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol in your home, there are many ways your child may try to secretively use substances. Even though their personality may change, at the end of the day, you know your child. Be mindful of unusual behavior, such as being more irritable or sharing less information about their whereabouts and the company they keep.

Note withdrawal symptoms

If your child temporarily stops using substances, they can experience withdrawal. Watch for symptoms during extended school breaks such as holidays, weekends and summer vacations. Symptoms include anxiety, headache, irritability, sweating, nausea, restlessness and trouble sleeping.

It’s more than ‘just pot’

Increasingly, young people today do not consider marijuana use risky, but there are real health and life risks for people who use marijuana, especially youth and young adults. Marijuana use is rising among all adult age groups; however, people’s perception about the risks is declining. Today’s marijuana is not “just pot,” as other substances may be present that make the drug much stronger and addictive.

Be ready

Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives. It’s important to have this on hand and learn how to use it (and what to expect when you do).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an over-the-counter version so families, friends and others are better prepared to help someone who overdoses in their presence.

If you suspect your loved one might be struggling with drug use, it is essential to seek medical help and support immediately.

Blythe Maynard is the interim CEO and director of admissions of Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall in Earleville. Her email is bmaynard@recoverycoa.com.